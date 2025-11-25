Image Credit : Social Media

Five residences were combined into a sprawling estate for the millionaire and his family with guesthouses, gardens, a pickleball court, and a hydrofloor pool. Another attraction was the property's seven-foot Priscilla Chan statue.

Under the huge edifice is a 7,000-square-foot room called ‘basements’ in construction permits but called ‘bunker’ or ‘billionaire’s bat-cave’ by neighbours.

Neighbours worry about the neighbourhood's continual construction, noise, security, and media attention. According to media reports, Zuckerberg has taken many steps to minimise neighbourhood disturbance.