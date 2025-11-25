Image Credit : Film

Kesto Mukherjee played Hariram Nai, who spied for the Jailer (Asrani). He passed away on March 3, 1982, at the age of 56. It's said he had a heart attack.

2. Sanjeev Kumar

Sanjeev Kumar, who played Thakur Baldev Singh in 'Sholay', died of a heart attack just 10 years after its release, on November 6, 1985. He was 47 at the time.