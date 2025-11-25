Sholay Actors Who Passed Away: Dharmendra To Sanjeev Kumar; Check List Here
Ramesh Sippy's 'Sholay' is re-releasing on December 12. This time, the original ending will be shown, which was removed by the Censor Board during the 1975 Emergency. But 17 of its actors are no longer in this world to see the original ending
1. Kesto Mukherjee
Kesto Mukherjee played Hariram Nai, who spied for the Jailer (Asrani). He passed away on March 3, 1982, at the age of 56. It's said he had a heart attack.
2. Sanjeev Kumar
Sanjeev Kumar, who played Thakur Baldev Singh in 'Sholay', died of a heart attack just 10 years after its release, on November 6, 1985. He was 47 at the time.
3. Leela Mishra
Leela Mishra, who played Basanti's (Hema Malini) aunt in 'Sholay', is no longer with us. She passed away from a heart attack on January 17, 1988, at the age of 80.
4. Om Shivpuri
Om Shivpuri, who appeared as a police officer in 'Sholay', passed away on October 15, 1990. He was 52 years old and had a heart attack.
5. Amjad Khan
Amjad Khan, famous for playing the most-wanted dacoit Gabbar Singh, passed away on July 27, 1992, at the age of 51. He died of a heart attack.
6. Iftekhar
Iftekhar Ahmed Sharif, who played Radha's (Jaya Bachchan) father Khurana in 'Sholay', passed away on March 4, 1995, at 75. He fell into depression over his daughter's grief, who had passed away a month before his death.
7. Jalal Agha
Jalal Agha died of a heart attack on March 5, 1995. He was 49. He made a special appearance in the 'Sholay' song 'Mehbooba Mehbooba'.
8. Satyen Kappu
Satyen Kappu, who played Thakur Baldev Singh's servant Ramlal, passed away on October 27, 2007. He had a heart attack at the age of 76.
9. Mac Mohan
Mac Mohan, who played one of Gabbar Singh's (Amjad Khan) men in 'Sholay', passed away on May 10, 2010. He took his last breath at 72. He had lung cancer.
10. A.K. Hangal
When A.K. Hangal passed away on August 26, 2012, he was 98. Hangal, who played Rahim Chacha in 'Sholay', died 10 days after a fall in the bathroom. He had broken his thigh bone, injured his back, and had breathing problems.
11. Raj Kishore
Raj Kishore, seen as a prisoner in 'Sholay' who exhibits homosexual behavior, died of a heart attack on April 7, 2018. He was 85.
12. Viju Khote
Viju Khote, who played Gabbar Singh's (Amjad Khan) man Kaalia, is no longer with us. He passed away on September 30, 2019, due to multiple organ failure. He was 77.
13. Geeta Siddharth
Geeta Siddharth played Thakur Baldev Singh's (Sanjeev Kumar) daughter-in-law in 'Sholay'. She passed away on December 14, 2019, at 69. The cause of her death was not revealed.
14. Jagdeep
Jagdeep, aka Soorma Bhopali of 'Sholay', whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey, is no more. He passed away on July 8, 2020, at 81 due to age-related issues.
15. Arvind Joshi
Arvind Joshi, who played Thakur Baldev Singh's (Sanjeev Kumar) elder son in 'Sholay', passed away on January 29, 2021, due to age-related issues. He was 84.
16. Asrani
Asrani, the jailer from the British era, passed away on October 20, 2025, at 84. He took his last breath after his lungs filled with fluid.
17. Dharmendra
Dharmendra played Veeru in 'Sholay' with such passion, he's still known for it. He passed away on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai home after being ill for about a month.
