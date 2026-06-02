Actress Priyanka Mohan has achieved a major international milestone after being appointed Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism. Here's a look at the actress's journey, career highlights, and the recognition that earned her this prestigious role.

Actress Priyanka Mohan has added another prestigious achievement to her growing list of accomplishments. The talented star has been appointed as the Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism, with the official announcement made by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO).

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A Special International Recognition

Expressing her gratitude, Priyanka thanked the Korean government and the Korea Tourism Organization for the honour. She said she feels proud and excited to take on a role that will help strengthen cultural ties between India and South Korea while introducing more Indian audiences to Korean culture and tourism.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in her career and highlights her growing international appeal.

Who Is Priyanka Mohan?

Priyanka Mohan is a popular actress known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Over the years, she has built a strong fan following with her performances in several successful films and has emerged as one of South India's most promising young stars.

Her charm, screen presence, and versatility have helped her establish a successful career across multiple film industries.

The Role of 'Made in Korea' in Her Recognition

Industry observers believe her recent international recognition is closely linked to the success of Made in Korea, which began streaming on Netflix in 2026.

Written and directed by Ra Karthik, the comedy-drama featured Priyanka in the role of Shenba, a young woman from Tamil Nadu who travels to South Korea. The film received a positive response from viewers and helped introduce Korean culture to a wider Indian audience.

Bridging Two Cultures

As Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism, Priyanka Mohan is expected to play a key role in promoting South Korea as a travel destination among Indian tourists. Her appointment reflects the growing cultural exchange between the two countries and showcases the increasing global influence of Indian cinema stars.

With this new responsibility, Priyanka continues to expand her presence beyond films, becoming a cultural bridge between India and South Korea.