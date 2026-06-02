Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has firmly defended actor Sushmita Sen against the criticism she faced after their relationship became public in 2022. Speaking in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Modi described the accusations as unfair and completely disconnected from reality.

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According to him, Sen has always been financially independent and built her success through her own hard work. He emphasized that she is a self-made woman who earned everything she owns herself, including her luxury lifestyle and extensive diamond collection.

Modi revealed that during their relationship, there was never a situation where Sen depended on him financially. In fact, he humorously claimed that their dynamic was often the opposite.

"There wasn't a time when we went out and I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend," Modi said.

He further explained that Sen never liked accepting gifts or financial support from others, making the "gold digger" tag particularly inaccurate. Jokingly turning the narrative around, Modi remarked that if anyone was a "diamond digger" in the relationship, it was him, while describing Sen herself as a true "diamond."