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'I Was The Kept Boyfriend...', Lalit Modi Defends Sushmita Sen, Rejects 'Gold Digger' Claims
Four years after their relationship made headlines, Lalit Modi has come out strongly in support of Sushmita Sen, dismissing the "gold digger" label and sharing fresh insights into their much-discussed romance
Lalit Modi Rejects 'Gold Digger' Label for Sushmita Sen
Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has firmly defended actor Sushmita Sen against the criticism she faced after their relationship became public in 2022. Speaking in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Modi described the accusations as unfair and completely disconnected from reality.
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According to him, Sen has always been financially independent and built her success through her own hard work. He emphasized that she is a self-made woman who earned everything she owns herself, including her luxury lifestyle and extensive diamond collection.
Modi revealed that during their relationship, there was never a situation where Sen depended on him financially. In fact, he humorously claimed that their dynamic was often the opposite.
"There wasn't a time when we went out and I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend," Modi said.
He further explained that Sen never liked accepting gifts or financial support from others, making the "gold digger" tag particularly inaccurate. Jokingly turning the narrative around, Modi remarked that if anyone was a "diamond digger" in the relationship, it was him, while describing Sen herself as a true "diamond."
Modi Reflects on Their Special Relationship and Lasting Friendship
Looking back on their time together, Modi spoke warmly about the bond they shared and the impact Sen had on his life.
He described the relationship as a significant chapter, saying that Sen played an important role in his personal growth during that period. Modi said she helped shape many aspects of who he became and remained one of the most influential people in his life at the time.
Despite their eventual separation, Modi said he continues to hold great respect and affection for the former Miss Universe winner.
He recalled their relationship as a beautiful experience and said he has only fond memories of their time together. Modi also praised Sen for her journey as a single mother, applauding the way she has raised her daughters, Renee and Alisah.
Calling her an amazing woman, he said her dedication and achievements as a parent are remarkable and deserving of admiration.
The businessman made it clear that although the romance ended, their friendship and mutual respect remain intact.
The Viral Instagram Post That 'Broke the Internet'
Modi also revisited the social media post that publicly revealed their relationship in July 2022 and instantly became one of the biggest celebrity stories of the year.
According to him, the announcement was never planned. He revealed that he posted the photos while sitting right next to Sen during a flight. The decision, he said, came during a playful argument.
Recalling the moment, Modi said Sen did not believe he would actually share the pictures online. He laughed, pressed the upload button, and by the time their flight landed in London, the internet had erupted with reactions.
The post sparked intense debate, widespread media coverage, and countless social media discussions. However, Modi said neither he nor Sen felt there was anything wrong with sharing their relationship publicly.
He noted that Sen never asked him to remove the post, and he never considered taking it down.
Modi added that he has no regrets about making the relationship public. While the attention was overwhelming, he believes they shared a genuine story and cherishes every moment of it.
The public fascination was reflected in Google's Year in Search 2022 rankings, where Lalit Modi emerged as the fourth most-searched person in India, while Sushmita Sen secured the fifth position.
Notably, Sen had also addressed the controversy herself in 2022 through an Instagram post. Responding to online criticism, she famously stated that she preferred diamonds and bought them herself, a remark that quickly went viral.
Later, in a 2023 interview with Mid-Day, Sen referred to her relationship with Modi as "just another phase" in her life.
Lalit Modi's latest comments have reignited discussions around one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships of recent years. By strongly rejecting the "gold digger" narrative and praising Sushmita Sen's independence, he has offered a different perspective on a relationship that generated enormous public attention. Even years after their breakup, both appear to remember the chapter with respect, appreciation, and no lingering bitterness.
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