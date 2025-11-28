Gustakh Ishq to Tere Ishk Mein: 7 New Hindi Movies Hit Theaters This Friday
This Friday, not one or two, but 7 Hindi films of different genres have been released in theaters. The special thing is that only one film is getting the most buzz, while the other 6 haven't been promoted as much.
Image Credit : Instagram
1. Tere Ishk Mein
This is the romantic drama film that's getting the most buzz. The film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Aanand L. Rai directed it, and Bhushan Kumar is the producer.
Image Credit : Instagram
2. Gustakh Ishq
Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh are in the lead roles in this romantic drama. Actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi also have important roles. Vibhu Puri directed the film, and Manish Malhotra is the producer.
Image Credit : Instagram
3. Me No Pause Me Play
This is a social drama film directed by Samar K. Mukherjee. Manoj Kumar Sharma produced the film. Actors like Kamya Punjabi, Deepshikha Nagpal, and Sudha Chandran have played important roles.
Image Credit : Youtube Screenshot
4. Atmaram Live
This is a horror-comedy film directed by Niharika Sahni. The film stars actors like Aayna Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, and Vittal Chheda.
Image Credit : Book My Show
5. Kaisi Yeh Paheli
This mystery thriller is directed by Ananyabrata Chakraborty and produced by Nishu Dixit. The film features actors like Sukant Goel, Sadhana Singh, and Rajit Kapur in important roles.
Image Credit : Book My Show
6. Fakiriyat
This is a devotional drama about a saintly Gurumai who lived a simple life. It stars Deepa Parab, Anisha Sabnis, and Akshay Vartak. Santosh Manjrekar directed it.
Image Credit : Facebook
7. Zootopia 2
Although this is a Hollywood buddy cop comedy, it will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, along with English. The film is directed by Byron Howard. Shraddha Kapoor has voiced Judy Hopps.
Image Credit : Facebook
These 4 films in other languages were also released
- Eternity (English)
- Yamla (Punjabi)
- Adhura King Taluka (Telugu, Kannada)
- Revolver Rita (Tamil, Telugu)
