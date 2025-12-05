Who Is Kartik Aaryan’s Brother-in-Law Tejaswi Singh? Everything You Need to Know
Photos and videos from Dr. Kritika Tiwari’s wedding, Kartik Aaryan’s sister, are going viral on social media. Kartik appears to be enjoying the celebrations. But who is his brother-in-law, Tejaswi Singh, and what does he do?
Who did Kartik Aaryan's sister marry?
Kartik Aaryan’s sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari, tied the knot with Tejaswi Singh Ahlawat. The couple’s amazing chemistry is evident in the viral wedding pictures, capturing hearts and making social media fans gush over their adorable moments.
What does Tejaswi Singh do?
Kartik Aaryan’s brother-in-law, Tejaswi Singh, is a professional pilot. According to his social media, he has been flying for Air India since 2022, showcasing his aviation career and passion for flying.
Where is Kartik Aaryan's brother-in-law Tejaswi from?
According to his Facebook profile, Tejaswi Singh hails from Meerut and currently resides in Jamshedpur. He completed his studies at Carmel College in Jamshedpur, highlighting his educational background and roots.
Tejaswi Singh Ahlawat is active on social media
Tejaswi Singh is active on Instagram, with 1,842 followers and following 846 accounts, including Kartik Aaryan. His bio reads, “A little troubled, sometimes bad, always good. Airline Pilot,” reflecting his personality and profession.
Did Kritika and Tejaswi get engaged in January?
Social media suggests that Kritika Tiwari and Tejaswi Singh got engaged in January 2025. On January 28, Tejaswi shared a photo with Kritika, captioned, “Congratulations Dr Sahab!”, hinting at their engagement celebrations.
