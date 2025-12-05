- Home
- Entertainment
- (PHOTOS) Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's ₹350 Crore Dream Bungalow; Actress Shares Rare Glimpse
(PHOTOS) Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's ₹350 Crore Dream Bungalow; Actress Shares Rare Glimpse
Alia Bhatt shared rare photos offering a glimpse inside the newly completed Mumbai bungalow she now lives in with Ranbir Kapoor and family. The home blends heritage, warmth and modern luxury while honouring the Kapoor legacy
RARE GLIMPSE OF FAMILY HOME
Alia Bhatt posted new images giving an intimate look at the couple’s grand Mumbai home, revealing serene family moments and the carefully designed spaces that shape their private life.
VALUE OF THE KRISHNA RAJ PROPERTY
Real-estate experts estimated that the sprawling Pali Hill property, deeply tied to the Kapoor heritage, may be worth between ₹250–400 crore after redevelopment.
MODERN DESIGN WITH TRADITIONAL WARMTH
Photos highlighted interiors that merge Indian aesthetics with contemporary design, featuring abundant sunlight and understated elegance across the home.
A TRIBUTE TO RISHI KAPOOR
One image showed Ranbir beside a prominently displayed portrait of Rishi Kapoor, decorated with flowers and accent lighting to honour his lasting presence in the family.
NATURAL LIGHT AND CALM AMBIENCE
Large glass windows and bright interiors created an airy, peaceful atmosphere, showcasing the home’s focus on openness and natural illumination.
A SOFT, TIMELESS INTERIOR PALETTE
Off-white walls, refined trims and muted tones suggested a preference for classic, understated décor that enhances the bungalow’s multi-storey layout.
INDIAN ELEMENTS IN MODERN SPACES
A large urn-style planter visible in a candid shot emphasised the subtle Indian touches placed throughout the home to preserve cultural charm.
Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor
Alia Bhatt is seen hugging her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor during what appeared to be the grihapravesh of the house.
SOCIAL MEDIA REVEAL OF NOVEMBER MOMENTS
Alia’s monthly photo dump subtly introduced glimpses of the home, combining family rituals and personal snapshots without explicitly highlighting the residence.
RENOVATION GUIDED BY RISHI KAPOOR
Reports indicated the late actor had overseen the early stages of the reconstruction, making the completed home emotionally significant for the family.
REAL-ESTATE EXPERTS ON THE PROPERTY
Consultants noted that the finished bungalow’s scale and prime Pali Hill location place its value around ₹350–400 crore, reflecting its heritage and luxury.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.