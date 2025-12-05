- Home
Kartik Aaryan returned to his hometown Gwalior to celebrate his sister Kritika Tiwari’s wedding. The ceremonies were intimate, emotional and filled with family warmth, giving fans a glimpse of his off-screen bond and simple roots
ARRIVAL IN GWALIOR
Kartik Aaryan reached Gwalior ahead of his sister’s wedding, choosing to be fully present for the family celebration. His arrival created excitement in the city as locals spotted the star reconnecting with his hometown.
PRIVATE HALDI CEREMONY
The haldi function was held at the Usha Kiran Palace with strict privacy and heavy security. Only a limited number of relatives were present, keeping the atmosphere serene and close-knit away from cameras and crowds.
JOYOUS MOMENTS WITH FAMILY
Kartik was seen dancing cheerfully during the rituals, celebrating with his sister and relatives. His high-energy presence added charm to the ceremony, showing how deeply he values family traditions and festive moments.
GLIMPSES SURFACE ONLINE
Short clips and images from the haldi have appeared online, winning hearts of fans. The candid visuals of Kartik smiling, playing along with relatives, and enjoying rituals have quickly become a treat for netizens.
STRICTLY PRIVATE WEDDING
The family has maintained a fully private wedding schedule, inviting only close relatives and select guests. The intimate approach reflects their wish to keep the occasion personal and free from media intrusion.
DUTIES OF AN ELDER BROTHER
Kartik reportedly handled all ceremonial duties expected from an elder brother. From overseeing preparations to being present for every ritual, he ensured the wedding remained smooth and emotionally meaningful.
SIBLING BOND ON DISPLAY
The wedding highlighted Kartik’s affectionate bond with his sister Kritika. Their warm interactions during the celebration reminded fans of their playful yet caring relationship, shaped by years of togetherness.
‘TOM AND JERRY’ RELATIONSHIP
Kartik once described their childhood bond as “Tom and Jerry,” marked by fights and fun. He admitted being mischievous while his sister was more sensible, yet she became the person he trusts most in his life.
CONNECTED TO HIS HOMETOWN
Despite his Bollywood success, Kartik stays grounded through his Gwalior roots. He frequently visits the city, loves its local flavours, and often spends time revisiting favourite spots from his growing-up years.
EMOTIONAL FAMILY MOMENTS
The wedding brought several heartfelt moments for Kartik and his family. Their shared joy, nostalgia, and emotional exchanges during rituals showed the deep connection the actor maintains with his loved ones.
UPCOMING FILM RELEASE
On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Tuu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tuu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film, co-starring Ananya Panday, is slated for a December 25 release as a romantic comedy-drama.
