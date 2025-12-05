Malti Chahar was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 in a mid-week elimination, refusing to meet Pranit More and Amaal Mallik. Her exit left Pranit emotional, while the top five finalists now prepare for the finale.

Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 is racing toward its grand finale. During a mid-week eviction on Thursday, Malti Chahar was shown the door, leaving the top five finalists to compete for the coveted Bigg Boss Season 19 trophy. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious.

Malti Chahar Refuses to Meet Two Contestants

While leaving the house, Malti met Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, and Gaurav Khanna, but refused to meet Pranit More and Amaal Mallik. She expressed that they had treated her poorly and did not want to forgive them despite their apologies. Pranit became emotional and broke down in tears after her exit, with Gaurav trying to console him.

Top 5 Finalists Ready for the Finale

Following Malti’s eviction, the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 19 are Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, and Farhana Bhatt. Gaurav has already secured his place in the final round. The fate of the remaining four will be revealed during the finale, creating anticipation among fans.

Finale Set for December 7

The Bigg Boss 19 finale is scheduled for Sunday, December 7. All finalists are expected to give spectacular performances, with host Salman Khan ensuring a lively and exciting atmosphere. The public is particularly curious about who will be the first to get eliminated from the top five and who will ultimately lift the trophy.