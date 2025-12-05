Chiranjeevi to Naga Chaitanya: Tollywood Stars’ Biggest Movie Delays and Flops
A long delay can harm a movie, causing its initial buzz to fade. Even highly anticipated films risk flopping. Here are 8 Tollywood movies that suffered significant postponements before hitting theaters.
Long Delayed Movies
A long delay can prove disastrous for any film. Several Tollywood movies suffered flops after years of postponement, impacting even top stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Naga Chaitanya. These delays often diminish audience interest, turning promising projects into unexpected failures.
Anji
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Anji was praised for its technical brilliance and groundbreaking graphics. However, after a six-year delay, it released in 2004 when the initial hype had faded, resulting in a disappointing box office performance.
Aaradugula Bullet
Starring Gopichand, this film faced an eight-year production delay. Released in 2021, its outdated storyline failed to connect with audiences, turning it into a disaster. Had it released on time, the outcome might have been very different.
Autonagar Surya
Directed by Deva Katta and starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, this film faced a three-year delay before its 2014 release. Despite critical acclaim, it struggled commercially, proving that delays can impact a movie’s box office performance.
Courier Boy Kalyan
Nithiin’s film, delayed for three years, failed to meet expectations. Audiences felt the story was too simple for the prolonged wait, with many criticizing it as resembling a short film rather than a full-length feature.
Rey
Sai Dharam Tej’s debut, directed by YVS Chowdary, was delayed for five years due to financial issues. When it finally released in 2015, the long wait contributed to its unavoidable flop at the box office.
1945
Starring Rana Daggubati, this freedom-fight film began production in 2016 but faced delays due to his Baahubali 2 schedule. Released in 2022, the prolonged wait caused it to lose momentum, resulting in a disappointing performance.
Game Changer
Ram Charan and Shankar’s highly anticipated first collaboration faced over three years of delays. Despite massive hype, its outdated political storyline failed to impress audiences, turning the project into a major disappointment for fans.
Hari Hara Veeramallu
Pawan Kalyan’s historical warrior film faced a five-year delay due to production and budget issues. Released in 2025, the film’s compromised quality failed to meet fan expectations, making it a disappointing release despite high anticipation.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.