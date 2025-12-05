Image Credit : x

Mammootty, the Malayalam superstar, has returned to the big screen, and fans can't get enough. Following a hiatus due to health issues, the actor returns with Kalamkaval, a violent crime drama directed by Jithin K Jose.

The film, which was released in cinemas worldwide today (December 5), debuted to crowded morning showings as fans waited to witness Mammootty in a dark, emotional part.