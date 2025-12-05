- Home
Mammootty returns to film with Kalamkaval. Jithin K Jose directs this brutal crime drama. The film opened today in packed cinemas. Mammootty matters. Kalamkaval is in theatres. Read about the film below.
Kalamkaval OTT release
Mammootty, the Malayalam superstar, has returned to the big screen, and fans can't get enough. Following a hiatus due to health issues, the actor returns with Kalamkaval, a violent crime drama directed by Jithin K Jose.
The film, which was released in cinemas worldwide today (December 5), debuted to crowded morning showings as fans waited to witness Mammootty in a dark, emotional part.
Streaming details of Kalamkaval after its theatrical run
While the film is still in theatres, fans are eager to find out when Kalamkaval will be available online. According to the OTTplay article, SonyLIV has bought the film's digital rights.
Following the theatrical run, no streaming date has been set. However, based on recent Malayalam cinema traditions, the film is expected to appear online about 40 days after its premiere. However, if the crime thriller performs well at the box office, this time might be extended.
What exactly is Kalamkaval about?
Set in Kottayikonam, the film recounts a multi-layered police inquiry that begins with seemingly inconsequential facts. As investigators investigate more, they find a series of terrible crimes and alarming trends.
The plot revolves around how the detectives traverse deceptive trails, unexpected turns, and forces that attempt to derail their search of the truth. The film's gloomy tone and psychological depth make it a gripping criminal thriller with genuine societal implications.
Kalamkaval boasts a strong cast led by Mammootty, who reportedly plays a role with shades of grey, fuelling speculation that he is the film's antagonist. Vinayakan, known for his powerful screen presence, plays an important part. Shruti Ramachandran, Rajisha Vijayan, Gibin Gopinath, and other actors contribute to the film's suspenseful storyline.
The film also represents a creative partnership between director Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar, who co-wrote the screenplay. Mujeeb Majeed wrote both the background score and the soundtrack.
Aside from Mammootty's comeback after a health sabbatical, the film has gained popularity due to extensive allegations about the actor's condition. Speculation that he was facing a major illness circulated online, but his staff denied the reports as baseless. Industry colleagues subsequently verified that he had healed well and was ready to return to work, allaying fans' anxieties.
The film's alleged inspiration from Cyanide Mohan's atrocities has sparked intrigue; however, the creators have not verified any direct relationship.
Kalamkaval is presently in cinemas, and with high interest in its dark tale and Mammootty's commanding presence, the picture is projected to garner both big-screen audiences and, eventually, a sizable online audience. Stay tuned!
