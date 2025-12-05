- Home
- Entertainment
- Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika Tiwari Gets Married; Wedding Pictures Go Viral (PHOTOS)
Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika Tiwari Gets Married; Wedding Pictures Go Viral (PHOTOS)
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari, has gotten married. Her wedding ceremonies with Tejasvi Singh were completed in Gwalior on Thursday, and pictures are now going viral on social media. See Kritika, Tejasvi's wedding pictures
Kartik Aaryan's sister's wedding took place on Thursday afternoon
Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika got married on Thursday (Dec 4). Tejasvi Singh arrived with the wedding party to make Kritika his bride at the Tiwari family's home.
Kritika Tiwari's wedding party was held on Thursday night
Kritika and Tejasvi's wedding party was on Thursday night, and Kartik Aaryan was there looking dapper. He wore a peach kurta for the wedding and a black blazer for the party.
Kartik Aaryan arrived at his sister's wedding party at 9 PM
Kartik Aaryan got to his sister's wedding party around 9 PM. Fans reportedly surrounded him for selfies. He enjoyed the party with his parents, Dr. Munish and Mala Tiwari.
What Kritika Tiwari's outfit was like during the wedding
Kritika Tiwari's wedding photos are on social media. In them, she can be seen wearing a pastel-colored lehenga, while her husband wore a matching sherwani. Both looked stunning.
The beautiful style of the bride and groom seen in wedding photos
The wedding photos show the beautiful style of bride Dr. Kritika Tiwari and groom Tejasvi Singh. They are seen posing while looking at each other lovingly and smiling for the camera.
Who is Kartik Aaryan's brother-in-law, Tejasvi Singh?
Kartik Aaryan's brother-in-law, Tejasvi Singh, is an airline pilot by profession. He is active on social media and has 1842 followers on Instagram.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.