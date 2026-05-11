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Who is Jason Sanjay? Meet Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay's Son; Know About His Directorial debut and More
Jason Sanjay, Vijay's son, has steadily gained notice due to his passion for filmmaking rather than performing. From studying film overseas to prepping for his directorial debut, here's an overview of his history and professional path thus far.
Who is Jason Sanjay?
Jason Sanjay was born on August 26, 2000, to Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam. He is the couple's older kid and a member of one of Tamil cinema's most well-known film families.
His younger sister's name is Divya Saasha. Despite growing up in the spotlight because of his father's fame, Jason has maintained a modest public profile throughout the years.
Education and interest in movies.
According to his IMDb page, Jason Sanjay studied filmmaking and cinema overseas. According to previous reports, he received acinema education in Canada and then studied screenplay and filmmaking skills as part of his academic studies.
Who is Jason Sanjay?
Unlike many celebrity children who make their acting debuts at a young age, Jason seems to be more interested in filmmaking and directing. His school background has frequently been connected to his long-term goals in the film industry.
Early Screen Appearances
Jason Sanjay made brief cameos as a youngster in conjunction with several of Vijay's productions. One of his most memorable performances was in the song "Naan Adicha" from Vettaikaaran, in which he appeared alongside his father. Vijay's following base continues to share these videos online.
However, he has not aggressively pursued acting opportunities or mainstream media appearances in recent years.
Directorial debut announcement
Jason Sanjay officially entered the Tamil film business as a filmmaker when Lyca Productions announced that he would helm an upcoming production under their label. The announcement generated a lot of attention due to Vijay's prominence and Jason's unique directing.
Who is Jason Sanjay?
So far, the star youngster has directed Pull the Trigger, a short film set to be released in 2023. His next directorial effort was Sigma, which starred Faria Abdullah, Yog Japee, Rockstar Kamalesh, and Sundeep Kishan.
Staying out of the spotlight.
Unlike other famous children in the Indian film industry, Jason Sanjay has maintained his privacy. He seldom makes public appearances or conducts interviews.
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