Jason Sanjay was born on August 26, 2000, to Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam. He is the couple's older kid and a member of one of Tamil cinema's most well-known film families.

His younger sister's name is Divya Saasha. Despite growing up in the spotlight because of his father's fame, Jason has maintained a modest public profile throughout the years.