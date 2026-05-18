Ram Charan, starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor in 'Peddi', called their pairing a nostalgic moment, honoring their parents Chiranjeevi and Sridevi. He praised Janhvi's dedication for the upcoming rural sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sena.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and legendary actor Sridevi shared screen space in several memorable films over the years, creating an iconic on-screen legacy that continues to be cherished by audiences.

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Ram Charan on Nostalgic Pairing with Janhvi Kapoor

Describing his collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor as a nostalgic moment, superstar Ram Charan said the audience would enjoy seeing them share screen space in 'Peddi'. "I am very happy. My dad and Sridevi ma'am had worked together and it was long long wish for our family, our fans and who appreciated our parents come together.... It's a nostalgic thing for all of us. And this pair will not disappoint you guys. She (Janhvi) has done her best," said Ram Charan.

He also heaped praise on his 'Peddi' co-star at the film's trailer launch, applauding her dedication, sincerity and hard work towards the project.

Speaking about working with Janhvi, Ram Charan revealed that he was highly impressed by her preparation during the shoot of a song sequence in the film. "I have never seen such a diligent person in my life. The way she is working so hard. The last day we shot a song. I didn't have time because we were shooting 85 days continuously and then the song landed up. I was learning there and I was doing it. And I didn't know whether she had practiced it too. She did it a 100 times better than me in the last song we did," he said.

Calling Janhvi a "chhupa rustam", the actor added, "She was quietly learning it in Mumbai. I like that dedication. She is very sincere to her work. And 'Peddi' needed a lot of sincerity from all of us."

'Peddi' Trailer and Film Details

The trailer lauch event was attended by director Buchi Babu Sena, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, and music composer AR Rahman along with other cast of the film.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Ram Charan's 'Peddi' offers a glimpse into the actor's cross-athleticism across different sports, including wrestling, cricket and sprinting. Directed by Buchi Babu Sena, the Telugu film also stars Boman Irani and Divyendu Sharma in the prominent roles.

The three-minute and seven-second trailer opens with the massy introduction of Ram Charan while the actor flexes his batting and wrestling skills. At one point in the trailer, Boman Irani hailed Ram Charan as the cross athlete of India. The trailer showcases a sweeping rural drama where the lead character's undying love for sports is dominated by struggles orchestrated by the landlords and other powerful antagonists. Ram Charan plays a multi-talented athlete who earns his livelihood through sheer physical strength, straddling cricket, wrestling and sprinting.

According to the video, Divyendu is expected to play the role of an antagonist in the film. Ram Charan was also seen romancing with actress Janhvi Kapoor in the movie.

The movie is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman.Vriddhi Cinemas shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

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The film is slated to release in theatres on June 4. (ANI)