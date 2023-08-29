Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has a favourite actor apart from his father. Know who he is!

Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to make his debut with Lyca Productions. Jason Sanjay will make his film debut by donning the director's hat, even though the majority of star kids opt to pursue careers in acting. Even though nothing is known about his debut filmmaking endeavour, the announcement that Jason Sanjay is entering the film industry has caught everyone off guard in the best way possible. Even though not much is known about his feature film, Jason has provided information about himself and his interests through his Instagram stories. Jason responded that Ajith Kumar is the "Man of Gethu" when a fan asked him to express one thing about the actor, also known as Thala or Ajith. In addition to being a fan of his father, he also revealed through his Instagram stories, that he has two more favourite actors, one of them being Ajith Kumar.

As quoted by media portals, Jason said: "I am glad that they liked my script and have given me complete creative freedom to materialize it. We are now in talks with the emerging stars of the industry and some happening technicians. I thank Subaskaran sir for this opportunity, which gives me immense excitement and huge responsibility coalescing together. I also take this opportunity to thank Mr Tamil Kumaran, who has been of a very great support to visualize my dreams of being a director."

With the exception of his father, Thalapathy Vijay, Jason Sanjay claimed that Vijay Sethupathi and Ajith Kumar are his two favourite actors. Additionally, Jason was questioned on Instagram about the Tamil actors he would like to collaborate with. Jason Sanjay named his father, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi as the Tamil actors he aspires to work with if given the chance. Regarding his son's debut, Thalapathy Vijay has not yet released an official comment. A tweet from Lyca Productions, on the other hand, stated: "We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut. We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy!

