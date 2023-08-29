Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has a favourite actor apart from his father. Know who he is!

    Jason Sanjay revealed through his Instagram stories that in addition to being a fan of his father, he has two other favourite actors, one of them is Ajith Kumar.

    Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has a favourite actor apart from his father. Know who he is! ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to make his debut with Lyca Productions. Jason Sanjay will make his film debut by donning the director's hat, even though the majority of star kids opt to pursue careers in acting. Even though nothing is known about his debut filmmaking endeavour, the announcement that Jason Sanjay is entering the film industry has caught everyone off guard in the best way possible. Even though not much is known about his feature film, Jason has provided information about himself and his interests through his Instagram stories. Jason responded that Ajith Kumar is the "Man of Gethu" when a fan asked him to express one thing about the actor, also known as Thala or Ajith. In addition to being a fan of his father, he also revealed through his Instagram stories, that he has two more favourite actors, one of them being Ajith Kumar. 

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's visit to Tirupati temple for darshan goes VIRAL - WATCH

    As quoted by media portals, Jason said: "I am glad that they liked my script and have given me complete creative freedom to materialize it. We are now in talks with the emerging stars of the industry and some happening technicians. I thank Subaskaran sir for this opportunity, which gives me immense excitement and huge responsibility coalescing together. I also take this opportunity to thank Mr Tamil Kumaran, who has been of a very great support to visualize my dreams of being a director." 

    With the exception of his father, Thalapathy Vijay, Jason Sanjay claimed that Vijay Sethupathi and Ajith Kumar are his two favourite actors. Additionally, Jason was questioned on Instagram about the Tamil actors he would like to collaborate with. Jason Sanjay named his father, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi as the Tamil actors he aspires to work with if given the chance. Regarding his son's debut, Thalapathy Vijay has not yet released an official comment. A tweet from Lyca Productions, on the other hand, stated: "We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut. We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy!

    ALSO READ: The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirupati temple sparks engagement rumours with alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya vma

    Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirupati temple sparks engagement rumours with alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya

    Is emotional climax of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Kushi' leaked? Know details vma

    Is emotional climax of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Kushi' leaked? Know details

    Nagarjuna Akkinneni turns 63: Taking a look at his glorious run through Tollywood and Bollywood

    Nagarjuna Akkinneni turns 63: Taking a look at his glorious run through Tollywood and beyond

    The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON MSW

    The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON

    Salman Khan spotted exiting dubbing studio amid security donning 'bald' look; intrigues fans curiosity vma

    Salman Khan spotted exiting dubbing studio amid security donning 'bald' look; intrigues fans curiosity

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirupati temple sparks engagement rumours with alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya vma

    Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirupati temple sparks engagement rumours with alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya

    Nothing sub brand CMF to launch smartwatches earbuds on September 26 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Nothing sub-brand CMF to launch smartwatches, earbuds on September 26; Here's what you can expect

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict AJR

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 special foods to share with your siblings MSW EAI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 special foods to share with your siblings

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul set to miss India's first two games osf

    Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul set to miss India's first two games

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon