MS Dhoni Past Relationships: Deepika Padukone to Raai Laxmi, 5 Rumoured Link-Ups
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is always in the news for his game and leadership. But what about his love life? Here's a look at the women our former skipper was once linked with.
MS Dhoni Past Relationships Before Sakshi Singh
Anyone who watched the late Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' will know about Priyanka Jha. She was reportedly Dhoni's first love.
MS Dhoni Past Relationships Before Sakshi Singh
Dhoni was reportedly heartbroken after she passed away in a car accident. In the biopic, actress Disha Patani played Priyanka's role opposite Sushant.
Preeti Simoes
It might sound surprising, but reports also linked MS Dhoni with Preeti Simoes, the producer of 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. MSD and Preeti have been good friends for over 15 years.
Raai Laxmi
Actress Raai Laxmi and MS Dhoni were rumoured to be dating between 2008 and 2009. Reports said they were often spotted together at IPL after-parties. The relationship didn't last, and Raai later called it a 'scar'.
Deepika Padukone
This was a huge rumour back in the day. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was also linked with MS Dhoni around 2007. Rumours suggested that MSD had a huge crush on her, and their link-up got a lot of media attention.
Asin
The former Indian captain was also linked with 'Ghajini' actress Asin. The two became friends after shooting a commercial together. A Hindustan Times report once claimed that Asin and Dhoni were dating.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.