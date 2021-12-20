Who is Arslan Goni? Is Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan dating him? Read this

Yesterday, on Arslan Goni's birthday, Sussane Khan posted a heartwarming note on Instagram along with a romantic picture of them. Let us know who Arslan Goni is?

Since yesterday Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan has been grabbing the headlines because of her social media post on which she wished her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday along with a picture.



Earlier, we have spotted both of them, Sussane Khan and Arslan Goni, at parties and other social gatherings. And yesterday, the Arslan's birthday, Khan posted a touching note on Instagram along with a picture of them. The post read, “Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. ♥️♥️♥️I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across♥️♥️Shine brightest limitless..♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #19thofdecember2021"



On social media, many people are wondering who is this lucky man. It looks like Sussanne is allegedly in love with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni's brother, Arslan Goni. According to reports, Arslan Goni, a model and an upcoming actor.



Arslan recently started working in the Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu streaming on ZEE5 and AltBalaji. Ekta Kapoor produces the show. Besides Goni, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu also features Patralekhaa, Parth Samthaan and Danish Hussain in central roles. Arslan Gon has also worked in Bollywood movies Jia Aur Jia and Kirayenama.



How Arslan Goni met Sussanne Khan?

The mother of two Sussanne and Goni have been allegedly in a relationship for more than a year now. They met through a familiar friend from the TV world. Also Read: Sussane Khan's fitness tips will keep you in shape at home, Watch video