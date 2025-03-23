user
Amaal Mallik’s father Daboo shares heartfelt response after son opens up about struggles; 'I love you'

Veteran composer Daboo Malik broke his silence after his son Amaal Mallik's emotional post about family struggles. Daboo's response on Instagram has left fans curious about the situation.

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo shares heartfelt response after son opens up about struggles: ' I love you' NTI
Mar 23, 2025

Veteran music composer Daboo Malik has finally broken his silence after his son, singer-songwriter Amaal Mallik, made a revelation about his struggles with depression and strained family relationships.

Amaal, in a now-deleted Instagram post, spoke about feeling belittled by his parents and hinted at growing apart from his brother, singer Armaan Malik. In his post, the singer also shared that despite his years of hard work, he felt unappreciated and questioned by his own family.

Now, his father, Daboo, took to his Instagram account on Saturday to respond to the controversy in his own way.

The music composer posted an adorable picture with his son Amaal, who is seen affectionately kissing his father's cheek.

Along with the picture, Daboo wrote just three words: "I Love You."

In the post shared on Thursday, Amaal, the elder son of renowned musician Daboo Malik and nephew of famous singer Anu Malik, also blamed his parents for the growing distance between him and his brother, musician Armaan Malik.

"I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I am less, despite spending days and nights toiling away to create a safe life for people. I cancelled every dream of mine, only to find myself being spoken down to and questioned about what I've ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat, and tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have been released over the last decade," read a part of the post.

Amaal made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho'.

ALSO READ: Amaal Malik DELETES Instagram post on 'depression', Shares another post saying, 'Don't harass them'

