Lifestyle
Sheer net sarees with floral lace, zari embroidery, gota lining, and sequins are trending for Iftar parties. These sarees will give you a bold and sober look.
You can easily buy ready-made embroidery work transparent net sarees for Rs 1500. Choose a bralette or a deep neck blouse for a bold look.
You can buy such fancy gota lining net sarees online-offline. It is absolutely perfect for a sober look. Style it with the same jewelry.
Wear such a floral lace net saree design to flaunt your figure. You will look stunning if you wear it with a contrast blouse and long earrings.
If you want to look hot on a high budget, then perhaps you will find a better option than a floral heavy border zari net saree. Sleeveless blouse and minimal makeup will bloom.
You can style this type of sequin work net saree with a contrast blouse and golden jewelry at this Iftar party. This type of design looks great on every age.
If you want something heavy, then wear a weaving net saree in green color. It is in great demand these days. However, you may have to spend Rs 3-4 thousand to buy it.
