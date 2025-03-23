user
Aamir Khan has THIS to say about son Junaid Khan's 'Loveyapa' Box-office failure; Read on

Aamir Khan recently reflected on Loveyapa's box-office failure in which his son Junaid Khan starred opposite Khushi Kapoor

Published: Mar 23, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

Aamir Khan has always been open about his son Junaid Khan’s journey in Bollywood, and he recently shared insights into Junaid’s career following his big-screen debut. Junaid, who appeared alongside Khushi Kapoor in the romantic comedy Loveyapa, generated significant buzz with his entry into films. However, despite the initial excitement, the movie struggled at the box office.

Aamir Khan's reaction

Instead of being discouraged, Aamir viewed the setback as a valuable learning experience. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, he stated that it was actually a good thing that the film didn’t perform well, as early challenges are essential for growth. He expressed confidence in Junaid’s progress, believing that he was on the right path and would continue to learn from his experiences.

Reflecting on his son’s journey over the years, Aamir praised Junaid’s dedication and talent, emphasizing his ability to fully immerse himself in the characters he portrays. Using Maharaj and Loveyapa as examples, he pointed out how Junaid convincingly transformed into his roles, whether as Gaurav in Loveyapa or as a completely different character in Maharaj. He noted that while watching Maharaj, he felt as though Junaid had truly become the person he was portraying, and the same held true for Loveyapa.

At the same time, Aamir acknowledged areas where Junaid could improve. He admitted that his son, much like himself, was not particularly skilled at dancing and often found social interactions challenging. This was especially evident during media interviews, where Junaid tended to give unconventional or quirky responses.

Despite these challenges, Aamir remained confident that Junaid would evolve with time. He emphasized that facing setbacks early in a career could be beneficial, as it helps build resilience and encourages one to work harder.

When asked if he saw similarities between himself and Junaid, Aamir admitted that he did. He recalled how he had been quite shy during the early years of his career, struggling with interviews and public appearances—something Junaid also seemed to experience.

Aamir concluded by highlighting that both he and Junaid shared a strong value system, which sometimes led them to make decisions that others might see as unconventional or impractical but were deeply meaningful to them. He expressed optimism about Junaid’s future, believing that he would continue to grow both as an actor and as an individual.

