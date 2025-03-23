user
user

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Harassment: Actress shares some shocking details about childhood sexual abuse

Varalaxmi, daughter of actor Sarathkumar, tearfully revealed in a program that she was sexually harassed by 5 or 6 people.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 3:06 PM IST

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Share Me Too Incident : The Me Too issue exploded massively a few years ago. Since then, many actresses have been openly talking about the sexual harassment they have faced. In that way, actress Varalaxmi is currently talking tearfully about the sexual harassment she has experienced in a program. Sarathkumar's daughter Varalaxmi herself said that she was sexually abused as a child, which shocked many people.

article_image2

varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Varalaxmi is busy acting on the silver screen on one hand, and on the other hand, she is also making her entry on the small screen. For the first time, she is participating as a judge in the dance show Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded Season 3. The show is currently making a splash in TRP. In it, Kemi, a girl who danced this week, tearfully spoke in front of the mirror about the bitter experience in her life. 


article_image3

Varalaxmi sarathkumar Me Too Allegation

It is said that when a turning point comes in our life, the family will be supportive. But in my life, no one, including family and relatives, stood by me to help. She cried saying that they scolded, harassed and tortured me. Listening to that, Varalaxmi... I can understand your pain. Because both my mother and father were busy with work, they used to leave me at other people's houses when I was young. 

article_image4

varalaxmi Sarathkumar Says about Child Abuse

Once when I was left alone like that, 5 or 6 people sexually abused me. I faced this atrocity as a child. Varalaxmi hugged Kemi and cried, saying that yours and mine are the same story. Varalaxmi also requested that parents should teach their children about good touch and bad touch. This shocking information she said has shocked many people. Netizens are commenting whether Sarathkumar's daughter had such a situation?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White' ATG

'My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White'

Taylor Swift returns to Instagram after 100 days, praises Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's album; Check NTI

Taylor Swift returns to Instagram after 100 days, praises Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's album; Check

Gene Hackman's daughter insists on burying dog with Betsy Arakawa after preserved bodies found; Read on NTI

Gene Hackman’s daughter insists on burying dog with Betsy Arakawa after preserved bodies found; Read on

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting MEG

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo shares heartfelt response after son opens up about struggles: ' I love you' NTI

Amaal Mallik’s father Daboo shares heartfelt response after son opens up about struggles; 'I love you'

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict ddr

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict

Delhi Assembly to commence Budget session tomorrow; third CAG report likely to be tabled shk

Delhi Assembly to commence Budget session tomorrow; third CAG report likely to be tabled

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme? gcw

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme?

Gender disparity in India's higher judiciary: Women judges face shorter tenures, delayed appointments ddr

Gender disparity in India's higher judiciary: Women judges face shorter tenures, delayed appointments

My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White' ATG

'My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White'

Recent Videos

Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Video Icon
Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Video Icon
Massive Protests Erupt in Israel After Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal | Asianet Newsable

Massive Protests Erupt in Israel After Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pope Francis Set to LEAVE Hospital After 5-Week Battle with Pneumonia | Asianet Newsable

Pope Francis Set to LEAVE Hospital After 5-Week Battle with Pneumonia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
🔥 Bhagat Singh’s Sacrifice Remembered: Top 10 Songs to Honor Him!

🔥 Bhagat Singh’s Sacrifice Remembered: Top 10 Songs to Honor Him!

Video Icon