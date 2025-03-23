Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Harassment: Actress shares some shocking details about childhood sexual abuse

Read Full Gallery

Varalaxmi, daughter of actor Sarathkumar, tearfully revealed in a program that she was sexually harassed by 5 or 6 people.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Share Me Too Incident : The Me Too issue exploded massively a few years ago. Since then, many actresses have been openly talking about the sexual harassment they have faced. In that way, actress Varalaxmi is currently talking tearfully about the sexual harassment she has experienced in a program. Sarathkumar's daughter Varalaxmi herself said that she was sexually abused as a child, which shocked many people.

Varalaxmi is busy acting on the silver screen on one hand, and on the other hand, she is also making her entry on the small screen. For the first time, she is participating as a judge in the dance show Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded Season 3. The show is currently making a splash in TRP. In it, Kemi, a girl who danced this week, tearfully spoke in front of the mirror about the bitter experience in her life.

It is said that when a turning point comes in our life, the family will be supportive. But in my life, no one, including family and relatives, stood by me to help. She cried saying that they scolded, harassed and tortured me. Listening to that, Varalaxmi... I can understand your pain. Because both my mother and father were busy with work, they used to leave me at other people's houses when I was young.

Once when I was left alone like that, 5 or 6 people sexually abused me. I faced this atrocity as a child. Varalaxmi hugged Kemi and cried, saying that yours and mine are the same story. Varalaxmi also requested that parents should teach their children about good touch and bad touch. This shocking information she said has shocked many people. Netizens are commenting whether Sarathkumar's daughter had such a situation?

