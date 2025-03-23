user
user

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting

Kalki Koechlin's heartfelt expression not only redefines parenting but also sparks a meaningful dialogue about the importance of inner beauty and resilience. Her letter is a support to the transformative power of authenticity.

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter on the life lessons that she had learnt and would be useful to her daughter is trending all over the internet. Kalki is known for her authenticity and grace recently penned an emotional letter to her daughter. This letter is a reminder to every parent about gentle parenting and the thin line between gentle parenting and over pampering by addressing themes of self-love, resilience, and inner beauty in her letter.

Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter:

In her letter, Kalki openly acknowledges her own struggles with insecurities and beauty standards. She stated, "I too feel ugly at times." These words said by an actress, to her daughter with utmost honesty, relates with everyone deeply. By admitting her vulnerability to standards, Kalki normalised women's feelings of self-doubt that many face, showing her daughter that she is not alone in this. All of us—that beauty lies in acceptance, not perfection.

Challenging Unrealistic Standards

Kalki's letter questions societal and digital standards of beauty that are set by baseless theories often root to under confidence of every woman. Her letter to her daughter is a clear message. She said, your worth is not dictated by fashion trends or external validation from people around you. It’s a vital reminder to focus on the uniqueness that makes each individual beautiful in their own way.

ALSO READ: Parenting guide: Social media to lifestyle; 5 must-teach concepts to keep teens on track

Redefining Gentle Parenting

With the letter to her daughter, Kalki redefined gentle parenting by talking about her feelings and leaving a message to her daughter that highlights the importance of self love and awareness. Her way of encouraging her daughter to embrace her scars and phases without prioritizing others judgements is something that every parent should teach their children. 

ALSO READ: Parenting guide: 4 major reasons that distract kids from studies; know the solution
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White' ATG

'My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White'

Taylor Swift returns to Instagram after 100 days, praises Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's album; Check NTI

Taylor Swift returns to Instagram after 100 days, praises Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's album; Check

Gene Hackman's daughter insists on burying dog with Betsy Arakawa after preserved bodies found; Read on NTI

Gene Hackman’s daughter insists on burying dog with Betsy Arakawa after preserved bodies found; Read on

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo shares heartfelt response after son opens up about struggles: ' I love you' NTI

Amaal Mallik’s father Daboo shares heartfelt response after son opens up about struggles; 'I love you'

VIDEO Deepika Padukone shows off her French speaking skills during Paris Fashion Week; watch THIS RBA

VIDEO: Deepika Padukone shows off her French speaking skills during Paris Fashion Week; watch THIS

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict ddr

BREAKING: Gaza's death toll from Israel-Hamas surpasses 50,000 amid ongoing conflict

Delhi Assembly to commence Budget session tomorrow; third CAG report likely to be tabled shk

Delhi Assembly to commence Budget session tomorrow; third CAG report likely to be tabled

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme? gcw

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme?

Gender disparity in India's higher judiciary: Women judges face shorter tenures, delayed appointments ddr

Gender disparity in India's higher judiciary: Women judges face shorter tenures, delayed appointments

My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White' ATG

'My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White'

Recent Videos

Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Video Icon
Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Video Icon
Massive Protests Erupt in Israel After Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal | Asianet Newsable

Massive Protests Erupt in Israel After Shin Bet Chief's Dismissal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pope Francis Set to LEAVE Hospital After 5-Week Battle with Pneumonia | Asianet Newsable

Pope Francis Set to LEAVE Hospital After 5-Week Battle with Pneumonia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
🔥 Bhagat Singh’s Sacrifice Remembered: Top 10 Songs to Honor Him!

🔥 Bhagat Singh’s Sacrifice Remembered: Top 10 Songs to Honor Him!

Video Icon