'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting

Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter on the life lessons that she had learnt and would be useful to her daughter is trending all over the internet. Kalki is known for her authenticity and grace recently penned an emotional letter to her daughter. This letter is a reminder to every parent about gentle parenting and the thin line between gentle parenting and over pampering by addressing themes of self-love, resilience, and inner beauty in her letter.

Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter:

In her letter, Kalki openly acknowledges her own struggles with insecurities and beauty standards. She stated, "I too feel ugly at times." These words said by an actress, to her daughter with utmost honesty, relates with everyone deeply. By admitting her vulnerability to standards, Kalki normalised women's feelings of self-doubt that many face, showing her daughter that she is not alone in this. All of us—that beauty lies in acceptance, not perfection.

Challenging Unrealistic Standards

Kalki's letter questions societal and digital standards of beauty that are set by baseless theories often root to under confidence of every woman. Her letter to her daughter is a clear message. She said, your worth is not dictated by fashion trends or external validation from people around you. It’s a vital reminder to focus on the uniqueness that makes each individual beautiful in their own way.

Redefining Gentle Parenting

With the letter to her daughter, Kalki redefined gentle parenting by talking about her feelings and leaving a message to her daughter that highlights the importance of self love and awareness. Her way of encouraging her daughter to embrace her scars and phases without prioritizing others judgements is something that every parent should teach their children.

