Lifestyle
Summer has begun, and new and special trendy lipstick shades are available in the market. Applying these shades will quadruple the glow of your face.
Ladies love to apply special and trendy lipstick shades in summer. You can apply peach color lipstick. You can apply this shade with a dark-colored dress.
Ladies also love to apply maroon color lipstick in summer. This shade matches well with the skin tone of fair-colored women. Ladies can apply this too.
Ladies with light tones can apply rosy pink lipstick. This shade will perfectly match their face. Also, you can style it with matching outfits.
You can also apply nude pink lipstick. If you are carrying a metallic color dress, you can apply this shade. This color will give a classy and elegant look.
There are many shades in red color. In such a situation, you can apply bright red lipstick according to the outfit. This shade looks very good on the face in the summer season.
Some women like magenta pink shade lipstick. If you like to apply bright colors, you can try this shade. This shade gives an elegant look in summer.
Girls like strawberry pink lipstick shade. Applying this shade of lipstick in the summer season makes the face look fresh. This shade is most in demand in summer.
Why is Kalash Sthapna performed on Chaitra Navratri’s first day?
Kids refusing to eat Fruits? Make playful designs with fruits on plate
Parippu Vada to Pazhampori: Must-try street foods in Kerala
Elegant 10 Gram Gold Necklace Set Designs for Daughter in Law