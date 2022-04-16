(Pictures) Who is Chhavi Mittal? TV actress diagnosed with breast cancer, says 'had traumatic nights'

Meet TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who was seen in shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Bandini. Chhavi revealed on social media being diagnosed with breast cancer

On Saturday (April 16), actress Chhavi Mittal, renowned for her performances in TV series and movies, stated on her Instagram page that she is battling breast cancer. The actress had written an impassioned and motivating statement about her condition.

The actress revealed in a lengthy post and she also praised all breast cancer survivors. Chhavi Mittal "discovered the tumour (on her breast) around twenty days ago," and her life has changed. "I had many tests, an MRI, and was told to get a biopsy." "I've been digesting it for twenty days and bracing myself for the worst," Mittal tells fans.



The note read, “Dear breasts, This is an appreciation post for you. The first time I noticed your magic was when you gave me immense pleasure.. but your importance peaked when you fed both my babies. Today it’s my turn to stand by you when one of you fights cancer. It’s not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different.”



“The final confirmation came on Monday when I got a call from the cancer specialist. He told me to meet and discuss the options,” Mittal remembers, saying that she was heartbroken when asked to do a biopsy.



“I cried a lot when I was advised to have a biopsy. The fear of something like that is much worse than finding out that this is it. I’ve had some really traumatic sleepless nights before I actually went for the biopsy. That was an emotional struggle for me. It got me prepared,” Mittal adds.



Talking about Chhavi Mittal, in 2004, she married filmmaker Mohit Hussein. In 2012, the couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter named Areeza Hussain. She has her husband's name tattooed on her navel. Also Read: Adidas Breast Campaign: Global brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Allen Solly, that spoke of body positivity