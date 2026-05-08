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Who Is Agnimitra Paul, Ex-Fashion Designer Set To Become Next West Bengal CM After Mamata Banerjee?
Agnimitra Paul: With BJP registering a historic win in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Agnimitra Paul has emerged as one of the strongest contenders for the chief minister’s post. Here's what we know about the ex-fashion designer
Agnimitra Paul Emerges as BJP’s New Bengal Face
After BJP’s massive victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Agnimitra Paul has become one of the leading names being discussed for the chief minister’s post. The BJP secured 207 seats in the state, marking its first-ever government in West Bengal and a huge leap from its 77-seat performance in 2021.
Paul retained the Asansol Dakshin constituency with a winning margin of over 40,000 votes against the Trinamool Congress candidate. Her victory strengthened her position inside the party and made her one of the prominent women leaders in Bengal politics.
Apart from Agnimitra Paul, senior BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari and Samik Bhattacharya are also reportedly being considered for the top post.
From Fashion Designer to Active Politician
Before entering active politics, Agnimitra Paul built a successful career in the fashion industry. Her social media presence and public interviews often reflect her background as a designer and entrepreneur.
She studied Botany at Banwarilal Bhalotia College under the University of Burdwan and later pursued a diploma in Fashion Technology from the Birla Institute of Liberal Arts and Management Sciences. She also holds an MBA degree.
Paul’s educational and professional background has helped shape her public image as a modern and outspoken political leader. Over the years, she became one of BJP’s recognizable faces in West Bengal through regular participation in protests, campaigns and television debates.
Criminal Cases Remain a Talking Point
According to her election affidavit, Agnimitra Paul currently faces 23 criminal cases linked to political protests and public demonstrations. The allegations reportedly include unlawful assembly, rioting, disobedience of official orders and charges related to disturbing public order.
Some cases also involve accusations of promoting hostility between groups during political activities. However, it is important to note that she has not been convicted in any of these matters.
The issue has become a major point of political debate, especially as discussions around the next chief minister continue. Supporters describe the cases as politically motivated, while opponents have raised concerns over leaders with multiple pending cases holding top constitutional posts.
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