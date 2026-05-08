Before entering active politics, Agnimitra Paul built a successful career in the fashion industry. Her social media presence and public interviews often reflect her background as a designer and entrepreneur.

She studied Botany at Banwarilal Bhalotia College under the University of Burdwan and later pursued a diploma in Fashion Technology from the Birla Institute of Liberal Arts and Management Sciences. She also holds an MBA degree.

Paul’s educational and professional background has helped shape her public image as a modern and outspoken political leader. Over the years, she became one of BJP’s recognizable faces in West Bengal through regular participation in protests, campaigns and television debates.

Criminal Cases Remain a Talking Point

According to her election affidavit, Agnimitra Paul currently faces 23 criminal cases linked to political protests and public demonstrations. The allegations reportedly include unlawful assembly, rioting, disobedience of official orders and charges related to disturbing public order.

Some cases also involve accusations of promoting hostility between groups during political activities. However, it is important to note that she has not been convicted in any of these matters.

The issue has become a major point of political debate, especially as discussions around the next chief minister continue. Supporters describe the cases as politically motivated, while opponents have raised concerns over leaders with multiple pending cases holding top constitutional posts.

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