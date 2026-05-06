Following BJP's historic win in West Bengal and Agnimitra Paul's victory in Asansol, a local Durga temple reopened. Outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee slammed the EC as a 'villain', alleging EVM manipulation and collusion with the BJP to 'loot' the mandate.

BJP's Victory and Celebrations in West Bengal

In a momentous occasion after the BJP' win, the Durga temple in Asansol, reopened its doors to devotees after remaining shut for several years. The temple's reopening marks a significant cultural and religious milestone for the local community, who expressed immense joy and devotion as they gathered to offer prayers at the sacred site.

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BJP leader Agnimitra Paul emerged victorious in the Asansol Dakshin constituency. Paul secured the seat with a commanding victory margin of 40,839 votes, reinforcing the BJP's presence and influence in the area.

Overall, BJP won 207 seats in West Bengal, recording a historic win in the state, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to form its first-ever government in the state after a landslide victory.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses EC of Manipulation

Following a tectonic shift in West Bengal's political landscape, outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing offensive on Tuesday, labelling the Election Commission (EC) the "villain" of the assembly elections.

In a fiery press conference, Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring with the Election Commission to "loot" the democratic mandate. She raised questions regarding the technical integrity of the voting process and the neutrality of officials.

Banerjee described the EC as the "villain" of the elections, alleging manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). She accused the BJP of colluding with the Commission to "loot" the democratic rights of the people.

Banerjee questioned how Electronic Voting Machines could retain an 80-90% charge after a full day of polling. She alleged that the EC systematically replaced IAS and IPS officers with "their own people" days before the polls. (ANI)