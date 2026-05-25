Actor Naslen will star as an aspiring filmmaker in 'Mollywood Times', directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak. The recently released teaser shows his character's obsession with becoming Mollywood's best director. The film is set to release on June 5.

Naslen to Star as Aspiring Filmmaker in 'Mollywood Times'

Actor Naslen is set to play the role of an aspiring filmmaker in his upcoming movie 'Mollywood Times'. The actor shared the teaser of the movie on Sunday.

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Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the film features Naslen's obsession for filmmaking, determined to become the "best director" of the Malayalam cinema. In the teaser, the actor was seen recording horror scenes and visualising his success in Mollywood. One of the major highlights of the teaser was when Naslen was seen sitting on the director's chair at an empty beach to record a shot of a huge sea wave, which eventually swept him away.

Naslen shared the teaser on his Instagram handle with a movie poster featuring the actor as he stares at the camera. The movie also stars Sangeeth Prathap and Althaf Salim in the lead roles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naslen (@naslenofficial)

Key Crew and Release Date

The film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy and is produced by Ashiq Usman. The movie is written by Ramu Sunil. The movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on June 5.

'Premalu' Reunion on Cards

The movie marks the reunion of Naslen and Sangeeth after their successful collaboration in 'Premalu', which was released in 2024. The movie also starred Mamitha Baiju in the lead role. It was directed by Girish AD and it performed successfully at the box office.

Naslen's Previous Work

Naslen was last seen in the film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which starred Kalyani Pryadarshan in the lead role. It was produced by Dulqueer Salmaan. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. (ANI)