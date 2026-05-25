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Sara Ali Khan’s 45 Kg Weight Loss: Actress Ate 3 Brownies, 2 Pizzas Daily; Know Her SHOCKING Old Diet
Sara Ali Khan disclosed details about her eating habits before shedding over 45 kg in preparation for Kedarnath. From pizzas to brownies, the actor recalls her "mindless eating" time as a student in New York.
Sara Ali Khan Weight Loss Story: What She Ate Before Losing 45 Kg
Sara Ali Khan has revealed her eating habits prior to her stunning 45-kg weight loss for her Bollywood debut in Kedarnath. In an interview with Curly Tales, Sara stated that during her student days in New York, she ate two medium pizzas and three chocolate chip brownies every day, referring to it as a "mindless eating" phase.
Sara Ali Khan Weight Loss Story
Sara Ali Khan has revealed her eating habits prior to her stunning 45-kg weight loss for her Bollywood debut in Kedarnath. In an interview with Curly Tales, Sara stated that during her student days in New York, she ate two medium pizzas and three chocolate chip brownies every day, referring to it as a "mindless eating" phase.
Sara Ali Khan Weight Loss Story
The actor recounted that her trip to class took only a few minutes, yet she managed to consume all three brownies along the way. Sara reflected on that time period as one in which she paid little attention to her food choices or portion amounts.
How did Sara Ali Khan lose over 45 kgs?
Sara underwent a major fitness makeover before her acting debut in the film Kedarnath with thelate actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She allegedly shed about 45 kg through a disciplined combination of exercises, dietary changes, and lifestyle modifications.
Over the years, the actor has frequently spoken about fitness, self-discipline, and having a healthy relationship with food. Her most recent words highlighted the sharp contrast between her life as a student and her journey into Bollywood.
Sara Ali Khan Weight Loss Story
In a 2019 Harper's Bazaar interview, Sara discussed her tremendous weight reduction and how her PCOS, rather than vanity, drove her to go on that path.
She stated, "We may talk about acceptance and equality, but you will not see a movie with a lead heroine weighing 96 kg. And if any community is offended by my comments, kindly watch anything other than Dum Laga Ke Haisha before contacting me."
Why is Sara's transformation still being spoken about?
Sara's fitness journey has remained popular due to her openness about her battles with food and weight. The actor has regularly discussed balancing exercise with healthy eating habits while meeting the demands of the film profession.
Sara most recently appeared in Pati Patni aur Woh Do and is preparing for the biographical drama Udta Teer, which will be released on September 11, 2026.
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