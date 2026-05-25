Sara underwent a major fitness makeover before her acting debut in the film Kedarnath with thelate actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She allegedly shed about 45 kg through a disciplined combination of exercises, dietary changes, and lifestyle modifications.

Over the years, the actor has frequently spoken about fitness, self-discipline, and having a healthy relationship with food. Her most recent words highlighted the sharp contrast between her life as a student and her journey into Bollywood.