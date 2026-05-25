Actor Meenakshi Seshadri, best known for 'Damini', is set for a Bollywood comeback after returning to India. She announced on Instagram that she's seeking new opportunities in the entertainment industry, receiving support from fans and Jackie Shroff.

Actor Meenakshi Seshadri, best known for her work in films like 'Damini' and 'Hero', is looking forward to making her Bollywood comeback. Seshadri shared a video message on Instagram, where she opened up about returning to India and seeking more opportunities in the entertainment industry.

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'Seeking Blessings of Fans': Seshadri's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@iammeenakshiseshadri) Mentioning that she visited Boston in the US for her son's graduation from Harvard University, Meenakshi Seshadri wrote, "I am here to celebrate my son's graduation from Harvard University. And spend a fun summer with my family. I want to share that after my relocation to INDIA I have been working towards more opportunities in the entertainment industry. While there have been offers, they were either not exciting enough or just didn't work out. I'm seeking the good wishes and blessings of all you wonderful fans."

Jackie Shroff Wants to Work With 'Damini' Star Again

Fans quickly took to the comment section and flooded it with warm responses. Some also expressed anticipation to see her back on the big screen. Actor Jackie Shroff also reacted, stating that he wishes to work with the 'Damini' star. "I wish to work with you. Congratulations Josh," Jackie Shroff wrote.

On Her 'Second Innings'

Earlier in 2024, Meenakshi Seshadri spoke to ANI about returning to India and her passion for acting. "I am back in India after hearing my inner voice. My family also supported me and realised that I wouldn't be getting many opportunities in the US, so I am here," she said.

The ace actor added that she never wanted to be typecast and even now, after making a comeback, she wants to be "undefinable." "Even though this is my second inning, I have come again, and I want to be absolutely undefinable," added the 'Ghatak' actor.

A Look Back at Meenakshi Seshadri's Career

Meenakshi Seshadri made her debut with the film 'Painter Babu', which was released in 1983 and produced by Manoj Kumar. The stunning actor shared that the veteran star only introduced him, and finally she got a role in Subhash Ghai's 1983 film 'Hero' starring Jackie Shroff opposite her.

Meenakshi took a break from acting after marrying investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. She is known for her performances in movies such as 'Hero', 'Aandhi-Toofan', 'Meri Jung', 'Swati', 'Dilwaala', 'Parivaar', 'Shahenshah', 'Mahaadev', 'Awaargi', 'Jurm', 'Ghayal', 'Ghar Ho To Aisa' 'Damini', 'Ghatak', among others. (ANI)