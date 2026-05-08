The buzz around Dhurandhar 3 has intensified after Jio Studios co-producer Jyoti Deshpande hinted that the franchise may not be over yet. In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed that the team still has something exciting planned for audiences.

“We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves,” she said.

Her statement has sparked fresh speculation among fans, many of whom believe a third installment could already be in the early stages of development. Considering the overwhelming response to both films, the possibility of expanding the franchise no longer feels unrealistic.