Dhurandhar 3 CONFIRMED? Makers DROP Big Hint About Ranveer Singh Starrer Franchise
Dhurandhar 3 Release Date: After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar and its sequel, fresh buzz around Dhurandhar 3 has taken over social media as producer Jyoti Deshpande hinted at a surprise for fans later this year
Producer Hints At A Big Surprise For Fans
The buzz around Dhurandhar 3 has intensified after Jio Studios co-producer Jyoti Deshpande hinted that the franchise may not be over yet. In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed that the team still has something exciting planned for audiences.
“We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves,” she said.
Her statement has sparked fresh speculation among fans, many of whom believe a third installment could already be in the early stages of development. Considering the overwhelming response to both films, the possibility of expanding the franchise no longer feels unrealistic.
Rakesh Bedi Previously Dismissed Dhurandhar 3 Reports
Interestingly, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who portrayed Jameel Jamali in the action franchise, had earlier played down the rumours surrounding a third film. Speaking to Zoom, the actor shared that he personally did not think another sequel would happen.
However, he also pointed out that the Dhurandhar universe could continue with different actors or fresh storylines in the future. According to him, the current narrative reached a natural conclusion with the spy returning to his homeland at the end of the story.
Despite his comments, the producer’s latest tease has once again reignited fan excitement online.
Yami Gautam Says Success Has Not Changed Aditya Dhar
While Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations, actress Yami Gautam recently opened up about how the franchise’s massive success has not changed filmmaker Aditya Dhar as a person.
In an interview with Grazia, Yami praised Aditya for remaining grounded despite the huge box office achievements. She described him as humble, calm and spiritually driven, adding that both of them value faith and gratitude deeply.
According to Yami, they have experienced both highs and lows together, but never allowed success or failure to affect their behavior. Her comments have resonated with fans, especially at a time when Dhurandhar has become one of the most talked-about action franchises in Indian cinema.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Beats ‘Baahubali 2’ With Massive Global Box Office Run
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.