Vijay Varma's appearance at Aaliya's music launch became a talking point after videos from the event circulated on social media. The actor was seen enjoying her performance, applauding and whistling as she took the stage. In one clip, he appeared to record her performance on his phone.

His enthusiastic presence prompted fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship. Aaliya's statement about having a special person in her life added to the discussion, but she did not publicly name Vijay as that person.

The two have reportedly been spotted together on multiple occasions, further fuelling rumours about a possible romance. However, neither Vijay nor Aaliya has officially confirmed that they are in a relationship.

As a result, reports suggesting that the pair are preparing to settle down should be treated with caution. Public appearances and social media videos alone are not enough to establish the status of their relationship.