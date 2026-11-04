Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari share insights on their upcoming family-oriented film 'Parivarik ManuRanjan', discussing the movie's themes, their collaboration, and the excitement surrounding its November 13 release on Sony LIV.

Insights into Parivarik ManuRanjan

Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari have opened up about their upcoming film ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’, sharing their thoughts on its family-oriented narrative, their experience of working together and what made the project an exciting opportunity for them.

Speaking to ANI about the film’s title and its underlying message, Pankaj Tripathi explained that the makers deliberately incorporated the words ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ to communicate the film’s content directly to audiences, particularly at a time when viewers can sometimes be uncertain about what to expect from OTT releases. “It is added in the title of family entertainment so that the message reaches the audience directly. Because people are usually in doubt about the content coming on OTT. We do not believe that OTT is a space for personal viewing. It is for community viewing," he said.

The actor further elaborated that the idea of offering "parivarik manoranjan" was central to the film right from the writing stage and was not an element added later for promotional purposes. "Cinema's job is to entertain. There are some stories which are not family-oriented, but we have brought a family-oriented story. You can watch it without any doubt or disclaimer. Watch it with the whole family," the actor added.

Cast Chemistry and Experience

Tripathi also spoke warmly about sharing screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari, revealing that he was already part of the project when the makers began looking for the female lead. Recalling his excitement upon learning that Aditi had joined the cast, he praised her beauty, personality and acting abilities. "When Aditi joined the film later, I was very excited to hear that there is such a beautiful actress and a beautiful performer and personality," he said.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari shared that the film's beautiful story and the opportunity to work alongside Pankaj Tripathi were among the biggest reasons she decided to come on board. She revealed that she had never imagined getting an opportunity to share screen space with the acclaimed actor and was particularly excited when director Ali Abbas Zafar approached her for the project. Aditi said, “I never thought that I would get a chance to act with Pankaj ji. So, when I heard that Pankaj ji was doing this film, and Ali Abbas Zafar had called me about this, I was very excited. I said, I won't get such an opportunity again.”

She also explained that the project was an opportunity to explore something different as an actor and learn from an ensemble of accomplished performers. Reflecting on her experience of working with Pankaj, Aditi added, “Pankaj sir, truly, he is a great artist. Everyone knows that. But he is a great human being. I think everyone knows this as well. But this was my experience. And I enjoyed it a lot. And he really took care of all of us.”

Production Details

The trailer of 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' was unveiled on Tuesday, taking audiences into the story where Aditi plays a house help at Pankaj Tripathi's character's home, only to lead to a series of unexpected events. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film has its story and screenplay written by Brijendra Kala, Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma, while the dialogues have been penned by Brijendra Kala. A Sony LIV original film, it will be released on November 13 on Sony LIV. (ANI)