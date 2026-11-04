Sachin Tendulkar went viral during a Reddit AMA after using Mohanlal's Malayalam dialogue, ‘Ne Po Mone Dinesha!’, to answer a question about Sanju Samson. Samson tagged Mohanlal to decode it, prompting a witty cricket analogy praising both stars.

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has recently gone viral after answering a fan's question on Reddit with a famous Malayalam dialogue, sparking an iconic social media interaction with superstar Mohanlal and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

Tendulkar has been a brand ambassador for Reddit in India since 2025 and has recently interacted with Reddit users and fans with a classic ‘Hey Reddit, I am Sachin Tendulkar, ask me anything’ thread. The last time the former Indian captain had a Q&A session on Reddit was in August last year.

After over a year, Sachin Tendulkar returned to Reddit’s r/Cricket community for an interactive Q&A. This time, the batting legend pulled off one of the coolest pop-culture references in recent Indian sports history.

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‘Ne Po Mone Dinesha’

During an interactive Question and Answer session with Reddit users, one fan asked Sachin Tendulkar what secret advice he gave Sanju Samson during their regular interactions ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

“Sanju said he was in constant touch with you for months and had long conversations with you during the T20 WC.. What did you tell him?" the user asked.

In response, Tendulkar hilariously referred to Mohanlal's Iconic 2000 Malayalam movie Narasimham and replied,

“Nee po mone Dinesha! Sanju will tell you what it means.”

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However, Sanju Samson responded to the viral Reddit thread by taking a screenshot and posting it on his Instagram story, tagging superstar Mohanlal to decode the phrase:

“@sachintendulkar sir, the best person to share the meaning is our own Lalettan. @mohanlal Chetta, please,"

Following his historic performance in the T20 World Cup 2026, where he won the Player of the Tournament award, Sanju Samson revealed that he was in constant touch with Sachin Tendulkar, who helped him regain confidence and develop clarity in his mindset, game preparation, awareness, and game sense during a difficult phase of his career.

Mohanlal Responds to Sanju Samson’s Request

Sanju Samson’s request to decode his iconic dialogue met a swift and legendary response, as Mohanlal, who is fondly called Laletta by the Malayalee community in India and across the world, stepped in to complete the ultimate pop-culture crossover.

Tagging both Sachin Tendulkar and Sanju Samson on his Instagram story, the national award and Dadasaheb Phalke winner showered praise on the cricketers and decoded the dialogue in perfect cricketing terms, writing:

“Mone Sanju, back in the day, when Sachin hit a six, 'Nee po mone Dinesha' was his subtle message to the opposition bowler, asking them to go back and bowl the next one. Your bat is saying the exact same thing to bowlers right now. Keep it going; the next bowler is waiting!"

Sanju Samson and Mohanlal have been in deep mutual admiration over the years, and this wholesome moment quickly became one of the biggest viral internet crossovers of the year.

Meanwhile, Samson recently featured in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and is likely to return to national duties for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in December.

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