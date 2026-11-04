A Surat court issued a bailable warrant against director Anurag Kashyap after he failed to appear in court regarding a case involving his alleged derogatory remarks about the Brahmin community made in an April 2025 Instagram post.

Surat Court Issues Warrant Against Anurag Kashyap

A Surat court has issued a bailable warrant against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for failing to appear before it in connection with a case over his alleged derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community made last year. Speaking to ANI about the court's decision, complainant and advocate Kamlesh Rawal said that a summons had initially been issued to Kashyap, directing him to appear before the court. However, after the filmmaker failed to comply, the court proceeded with the issuance of a bailable warrant.

"Recently, film director Anurag Kashyap made derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community, following which a case has been registered against him in a Surat court. Initially, a summons was issued to him, and on September 5th, the court ordered that this summons be published publicly—in compliance with which, we had it printed in newspapers. He was directed to appear in court, but he failed to do so. Consequently, the court has issued a bailable warrant against him," Rawal said.

Background of the Controversy

The case stems from an Instagram post shared by Kashyap on April 16, 2025, in which he criticised the alleged censorship surrounding the film 'Phule'. His remarks were interpreted by some as offensive towards the Brahmin community, triggering criticism from several sections of society. These remarks sparked backlash from various sections of society. Kashyap, facing mounting criticism, issued a public apology, but the complainant insists that this apology is insufficient and that Kashyap must face legal consequences for his actions.

Kashyap's Apology and Ongoing Legal Issues

In a subsequent Instagram post, Anurag Kashyap expressed deep regret for his comments, explaining that in a moment of anger, he "forgot his limits" while responding to a comment. He apologised for using inappropriate language against the Brahmin community, a group he acknowledged had many people he respected and who had contributed positively to his life. "I spoke badly about the entire Brahmin community. That community whose many people have been in my life, are still there and contribute a lot. Today, all of them are hurt by me. My family is hurt by me. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and my way of speaking," Kashyap wrote, offering a heartfelt apology to his family, colleagues, and the Brahmin community.

Kashyap further vowed to work on his anger and ensure that such an incident would not occur again. He pledged to choose his words carefully in the future and urged the Brahmin community to direct their anger towards him, not his family, who he claimed had been unfairly targeted by some of his critics. "I will work on not letting this happen again. I will work on my anger. And if I have to discuss the issue, I will use the correct words. I hope you will forgive me," Kashyap added.

Additional Legal Complaints

Despite his public apology, Kashyap's troubles are far from over. The legal complaints continue to pile up, with the latest one filed in Indore by Anoop Shukla, accusing Kashyap of hurting the religious and social sentiments of the Brahmin community. In his complaint, Shukla emphasised that Kashyap's remarks were not just offensive but also intended to stir hatred between different social groups in India. (ANI)