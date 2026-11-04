DJ Martin Garrix will embark on a 10-city India tour in March 2027, presented by Sunburn Arena. The tour kicks off on March 10 in Ahmedabad and concludes on March 22 in Pune, bringing his iconic performances to celebrate the festival of Holi.

Martin Garrix Announces 10-City India Tour

DJ Martin Garrix is set to return to India for a 10-city tour in March 2027, turning the festival of colours into a nationwide celebration of music, madness and unfiltered energy. Kicking off in Ahmedabad on March 10, the tour will travel to Bhubaneswar on March 12, Chennai on March 13, Bengaluru on March 14, Shillong on March 16, Kolkata on March 17, Hyderabad on March 19, Delhi NCR on March 20, Mumbai on March 21, before wrapping up in Pune on March 22, 2027.

Sunburn Arena and Garrix are set to raise the bar once again, taking his iconic anthems, electrifying production and larger-than-life performances to fans across the country. This time, the dance floor is everywhere, and Holi is the reason to let loose. India’s EDM community has evolved at a lightning pace and Martin Garrix has been a constant name that added to this growth with his ever-evolving performances. For fans who have grown up with ‘Animals’, ‘In the Name of Love’, ‘Scared to Be Lonely’ and ‘High on Life’, this is a chance to experience the music that has soundtracked countless parties, playlists and festival memories, live and louder than ever.

Artist Reflections and Collaborations

Regarding his tour, Martin Garrix said, “India has been such a special part of my journey, and the love and support I’ve received there over the years has been incredible. I’ve been coming to India for over a decade now and have played some of my most unforgettable shows there. Coming back for a 10-city tour and celebrating Holi with close to 200,000 people takes it to a whole new level!! I can’t wait to see everyone and make even more memories together.”

Sunburn Arena's Role in Electronic Music

Sunburn Arena has played a pivotal role in bringing global electronic music talent to Indian audiences through large-scale, multi-city tours and immersive live experiences. Its association with Martin Garrix spans over a decade, from closing Sunburn Festival in 2017 and returning for a nine-show, eight-city tour in 2023 to headlining a stadium-scale Holi celebration at DY Patil Stadium and Sunburn Festival’s first Mumbai edition in December 2025. Building on this shared history, Garrix returns to India for a landmark 10-city Sunburn Arena tour this Holi, taking their collaboration to audiences across the country during one of its most vibrant cultural celebrations. (ANI)