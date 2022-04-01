Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Where is Dhanashree going? Is she Yuzvendra Chahal's luck lady? Fans reply (Video)

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree all set to cheer his husband; check out her latest video
     

    A few days ago, we saw Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree set the temperature soaring in white pants and a hot pink crop top a few days back. Dhanashree is well-known for her fashion statements and trendy styles. She frequently posts photos of herself in several stylish avatars.

    Today she shared a video where Dhanashree is seen travelling to Pune via a car and at the background, she played the music Harmless from Swing Lynn. She captioned, "My first mini vlog 🙋‍♀️💕Do you want more ?." (Video Here)
     

    Many social media users commented on the video, saying, "Lady Luck💗", "The way you support Yuzi bhaiya🥺💗" and more. She got mant positive remarks and hearts in her comments section.
     

    Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and YouTuber, is married to Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals, one of India's top spinners. She is well-known for her dance abilities in addition to being a celebrity wife.
     

    With her incredible dance abilities, the diva has established a niche in the glamour world. Her Instagram feed contains a plethora of intriguing dancing videos. Dhanashree is well-known for her fashion sense and style statements, and dance abilities.  Also Read: 5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover

    She frequently posts photos and videos of herself in several stylish avatars. In her most recent post, she may be seen flaunting her form in western attire. Also Read: Shreyas Iyer to Ajinkya Rahane: Meet IPL team KKR cricketer's beautiful wives and hot girlfriends

