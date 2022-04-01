Where is Dhanashree going? Is she Yuzvendra Chahal's luck lady? Fans reply (Video)

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree all set to cheer his husband; check out her latest video



A few days ago, we saw Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree set the temperature soaring in white pants and a hot pink crop top a few days back. Dhanashree is well-known for her fashion statements and trendy styles. She frequently posts photos of herself in several stylish avatars.

Today she shared a video where Dhanashree is seen travelling to Pune via a car and at the background, she played the music Harmless from Swing Lynn. She captioned, "My first mini vlog 🙋‍♀️💕Do you want more ?." (Video Here)



Many social media users commented on the video, saying, "Lady Luck💗", "The way you support Yuzi bhaiya🥺💗" and more. She got mant positive remarks and hearts in her comments section.



Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and YouTuber, is married to Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals, one of India's top spinners. She is well-known for her dance abilities in addition to being a celebrity wife.



With her incredible dance abilities, the diva has established a niche in the glamour world. Her Instagram feed contains a plethora of intriguing dancing videos. Dhanashree is well-known for her fashion sense and style statements, and dance abilities. Also Read: 5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover