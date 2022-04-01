Shreyas Iyer to Ajinkya Rahane: Meet IPL team KKR cricketer's beautiful wives and hot girlfriends

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Last year, Kolkata Knight Riders were among the tournament's heavyweights. KKR has won the championship twice and will be vying for the third time. Let's peek at the wives and girlfriends of KKR cricketers in IPL 2022.
     

    Nitish Rana is married to Saachi Marwah, a professional interior designer. She works at Prem Nath and Associates, an architectural business. In 2016, she launched Saachi and Navneet Design Studio, a design firm. The pair began dating in 2016. Saachi was the sister of the cricketer's mate, and they used to play football together. They got engaged in 2018, and a year later, in 2019, they married.
     

    Radhika Dhopavkar is Ajinkya Rahane's wife. KKR batsman's wife is presently a homemaker. Radhika is an interior designer by profession and comes from a working-class family in Mumbai. Rahane and Radhika's love story reads like a screenplay. Since infancy, the pair has lived in the same Mulund residential community, where their childhood connection has evolved into a lifelong partnership. On September 26, 2014, the couple married.
     

    Andre Russell's wife, Jassym Lora, is a Caribbean celebrity, fashion model and blogger. She frequently makes news for daring shootings for numerous brands. She began dating Andre Russell in 2011, and she is from Miami, Florida, USA. After three years of dating, the couple became engaged in 2014 and married in 2016. In 2019, the couple welcomed a daughter called Amaiah S Russell.
     

    Umesh Yadav, an Indian sprinter, is married to Tanya Wadhwa, a fashion designer. Umesh and Tanya met at a party after an IPL match in 2010 and became friends. The couple dated for three years before deciding to marry. On May 29, 2013, they married in Nagpur's Hotel Centre Point. In 2021, after 8 years of marriage, they received a gorgeous baby girl.
     

    England wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings is dating tennis player Sarah Cantlay. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology. Sarah is a Queen's Club tennis player who is also ranked in the top three in Kent.
     

    Sheldon Jackson is married to Varada. The two met as children, and their friendship grew into love. They married on December 27, 2016, and are now the delighted parents of a newborn boy.
     

    English batsman Alex Hales, an English batsman, is dating Danni Gisbourne. She is the proprietor of the Swimsuit Club Swimwear swimwear clothesline. In 2016, Hales and Danni began dating. According to reports, the pair split up after Danni claimed that the cricketer cheated on her.
     

    Pat Cummins is dating Becky Boston, an interior designer who has an internet company that sells home furnishings. She is also the owner of a farm. It has been revealed that the couple has been dating since 2014. In 2020, the pacer proposed to her. They gave birth to a kid in late 2021. Also Read: Is Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's Kim Kardashian? Check out her sexy, hot pictures

    Tim Southee, a premier New Zealand pacer, is married to Brya Fahy, a cosmetics artist who works at the salon "The Sample Room." According to reports, the pair fell in love in 2011 and later married in a secret wedding ceremony. Brya Fahy gave birth to their first kid, Indie May Southee, in November of 2017. Sloane Ava Southee, the couple's second child, was born in November 2019 two years later. Also Read: 5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover

    Sunil Narine, a West Indies all-rounder, is married to Anjellia. They recently celebrated their wedding anniversary is on January 6. Anjellia is the second wife of the all-rounder. Narine was formerly married to Nandita Kumar, an Indian woman. They married in 2013 and split after a few years.

