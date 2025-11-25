Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 4: Check How Much They Earned
Riteish Deshmukh's multi-starrer film Mastiii 4 and Farhan Akhtar's film 120 Bahadur were released together. It's been 4 days since both films were released. The collection figures for the fourth day for both have come in. Let's find out who passed
Box Office Collection
Released together on Nov 21, Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur aren't performing as expected at the box office. The fourth-day earnings for both films have now been revealed.
120 Bahadur Collection
Farhan Akhtar's war drama 120 Bahadur has been out for 4 days. Per sacnilk.com, it earned ₹1.40 crore on its first Monday.
120 Bahadur Collection
120 Bahadur opened with ₹2.25 crore. It earned ₹3.85 crore on day two and ₹4 crore on day three. The film has grossed a total of ₹11.50 crore at the Indian box office so far.
120 Bahadur Star Cast
120 Bahadur is directed by Rajnish Ghai. The film stars Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, and Ankit Siwach in lead roles.
Mastiii 4 Collection Day 4
Director Milap Zaveri's Mastiii 4 isn't making a big splash at the box office either. It earned ₹1.50 crore on its fourth day, slightly more than 120 Bahadur.
Mastiii 4 Total Collection
Mastiii 4 opened with ₹2.75 crore and earned the same on its second day. It made ₹3 crore on day three. The film has collected ₹10 crore in 4 days at the Indian box office.
Mastiii 4 Star Cast
Mastiii 4 features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, and more in lead roles.
