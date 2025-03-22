user
When Yuzvendra Chahal shared how Dhanashree Verma helped his IPL performance [WATCH VIDEO]

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce has been finalized, with Chahal paying alimony. Chahal previously shared how Dhanashree's support boosted his IPL confidence, even predicting his bowling.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have finalized their divorce by mutual consent, with the cricketer agreeing to pay Rs 4.75 crore in alimony. The Bombay High Court expedited the case to ensure it was settled before Chahal's IPL 2025 commitments began. The couple had been living separately for over two years before filing for divorce.

 

Chahal, during an interview before IPL 2023, spoke about the positive impact of Dhanashree’s presence at the stadium. He mentioned how her support boosted his confidence, as she always gave him strength and positive vibes. He fondly recalled how Dhanashree could even predict his bowling, showing her close attention to his game.

Recently, Chahal was seen with RJ Mahvash at the Champions Trophy final in Dubai, fueling media speculation. The duo was spotted together in premium stands, engrossed in their phones. Despite their ongoing divorce, Chahal and Dhanashree’s legal matters have now been settled, with the cricketer having already paid part of the agreed alimony.

