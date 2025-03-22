Dhanashree Verma gives thumbs up as paps link her song on betrayal to real-life situation [WATCH]

Read Full Gallery

Dhanashree Verma, recently divorced from Yuzvendra Chahal, gave a thumbs-up when paps linked her music video about betrayal to her real-life situation, sparking discussions across social media.



Dhanashree Verma, the actress and choreographer, was recently spotted in Mumbai, just days after finalizing her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She interacted with the paparazzi during her public appearance, remaining calm despite recent changes in her life.

In one video, a paparazzo mentioned her new music video, "Dekha Ji Dekha Maine," which deals with infidelity. He suggested that the video might reflect her real-life situation. Dhanashree smiled and gave a thumbs-up but didn't comment. [WATCH VIDEO]

The music video tells the story of a toxic marriage, where Dhanashree’s character faces betrayal and abuse. She eventually walks away from her cheating husband, ending the toxic relationship for good.

The video was released just hours before Dhanashree’s divorce hearing. Its timing has drawn attention, with many fans connecting the song’s themes to her personal life, sparking discussions across social media. ALSO READ: Amid Yuzvendra-Dhanashree divorce news, actress drops new song on betrayal; 'Gairon Ke Bistar Pe...'

