Dhanashree Verma gives thumbs up as paps link her song on betrayal to real-life situation [WATCH]

Dhanashree Verma, recently divorced from Yuzvendra Chahal, gave a thumbs-up when paps linked her music video about betrayal to her real-life situation, sparking discussions across social media.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Dhanashree Verma, the actress and choreographer, was recently spotted in Mumbai, just days after finalizing her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She interacted with the paparazzi during her public appearance, remaining calm despite recent changes in her life.

 

article_image2

Dhanashree verma

In one video, a paparazzo mentioned her new music video, "Dekha Ji Dekha Maine," which deals with infidelity. He suggested that the video might reflect her real-life situation. Dhanashree smiled and gave a thumbs-up but didn't comment.

[WATCH VIDEO]

 


article_image3

The music video tells the story of a toxic marriage, where Dhanashree’s character faces betrayal and abuse. She eventually walks away from her cheating husband, ending the toxic relationship for good.

 

article_image4

The video was released just hours before Dhanashree’s divorce hearing. Its timing has drawn attention, with many fans connecting the song’s themes to her personal life, sparking discussions across social media.

