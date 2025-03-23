user
user

WATCH - Allu Arjun visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; video goes VIRAL

Following the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun recently visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, where he offered prayers and appreciated the temple’s detailed architecture

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 5:26 PM IST

Even before Pushpa 2: The Rule made waves at the box office, Allu Arjun had already established himself as one of the most talked-about stars in the industry. Now, riding on the film’s record-breaking success, he continues to be in the spotlight, especially after reports emerged about his collaboration with director Atlee on a major new project. Adding to the excitement, the actor was recently seen visiting the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, where he offered prayers during his trip.

A video shared by the official handle of BAPS Hindu Mandir captured his serene visit. Dressed in traditional attire, Allu Arjun was seen arriving at the temple and warmly interacting with the authorities. They guided him through the premises, showcasing the beautifully crafted architecture and intricate carvings, as he respectfully offered prayers and sought blessings. The temple’s social media account also shared glimpses of his visit, mentioning his presence at the Abu Dhabi Mandir, much to the delight of his global fan base.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun has an exciting lineup of projects. He is set to collaborate with director Atlee on a high-budget film, tentatively titled A6. Reports suggest that the film will delve into the concept of a “Parallel Universe,” blending political drama with Atlee’s signature mass appeal.

The actor has signed a massive ₹175 crore deal with Sun Pictures for the film. Additionally, he is expected to receive 15 percent of the profits, making him the highest-paid actor in India. Filming is expected to commence between August and October 2025, depending on the pace of pre-production, with Arjun setting aside dates starting in August.

Given the film’s global appeal and its heavy reliance on VFX, the project aligns perfectly with Allu Arjun’s evolving career trajectory, especially following the phenomenal success of Pushpa 2. In addition, he is also set to reunite with director Trivikram for another film, which is scheduled to begin production in the latter half of 2026.

ALSO READ: Is Allu Arjun India’s highest-paid actor? Pushpa star took whooping Rs 175 crore for Atlee's film? Read detail

With a blend of spiritual moments off-screen and ambitious cinematic ventures ahead, Allu Arjun continues to carve a unique space for himself, balancing blockbuster entertainment with a grounded personal touch.

