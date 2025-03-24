user
user

'Abhi toh yeh trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary warns Kunal Kamra (WATCH)

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal on Monday gave a strong message to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said that "Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai."

'Abhi toh yeh trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary warns Kunal Kamra (WATCH) shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal on Monday gave a strong message to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said that "Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai."

"It is not about taking any law in your hands. It is purely about your self-respect. When it comes to elders or respectable citizens of the country... when your elders are targeted, you will target someone of that mentality... The message (for Kunal Kamra) is clear, 'Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai.' Whenever you are in Mumbai, you will get a good lesson in Shiv Sena style."

After an FIR was registered against the him and his party workers, Kanal said that they would teach Kunal Kamra a lesson.

"We had complained, we had also called the owner (of Habitat set) and told him that there had been 6 FIR against this place in the past... Our message for Kunal Kamra is that we will teach him a lesson for what he did, but this is a paid conspiracy, and the Mumbai police is capable of exposing it," he added.

Also read: 'I'll pay you more than your flop comedy shows': Bhavish Aggarwal after Kunal Kamra flags quality of Ola EVs

An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's (Shinde Faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others or allegedly vandalising Habitat standup comedy set in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to Sub inspector Vijay of Khar police station, the Shinde Sena's youth faction entered the venue while a live show of standup comedian Rajat Sood was going on and forced the show to be closed down and vandalised the set.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 324(5), 324(6), 223, 351 (2), 352, 333, 37(1), 135 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and also under sections 37 (1) and 135 under the Maharashtra Police Act.

This incident comes amidst the Shinde Sena leaders objecting to Kunal Kamra's new standup special, alleging that the latter has "mocked" Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. 

Also read: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal gets brutally trolled after holy dip at Maha Kumbh: 'Scooter ko bhi duba dete'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: 'Nobody should go beyond law, Constitution & rules': Ajit Pawar on Kunal Kamra row (WATCH) shk

'Nobody should go beyond law, Constitution & rules': Ajit Pawar reacts to Kunal Kamra row (WATCH)

Comedian Kunal Kamra's 'gaddar' remark on Eknath Shinde triggers political storm, vandalism; FIR filed anr

Comedian Kunal Kamra's 'gaddar' remark on Eknath Shinde triggers political storm, vandalism; FIR filed

BJP leader questions timing of Kunal Kamra's comedy special, suspects he is working for UBT Sena (WATCH) shk

BJP leader questions timing of Kunal Kamra's comedy special, suspects he is working for UBT Sena (WATCH)

Kathua Terror Encounter: 'Husband held at gunpoint...' Woman recounts harrowing ordeal read anr

Kathua Terror Encounter: 'Husband held at gunpoint...' Woman recounts harrowing ordeal; Read

Operation Nandiyali: Army, J-K police seize arms, ammunition, drugs in Poonch, Rajouri; foils major terror bid anr

Operation Nandiyali: Army, J-K police seize arms, ammunition, drugs in Poonch, Rajouri; foil major terror bid

Recent Stories

Easy Coconut Vermicelli Recipe for Iftar in Under 20 Minutes iwh

Quick Coconut Sewai Recipe for Iftar in Under 20 Minutes

IPL 2025: Dhoni's 'out of world' stumping of MI's SKY leaves CSK star Noor Ahmad amazed; revisit moment watch snt

IPL 2025: Dhoni's 'out of world' stumping of MI's SKY leaves CSK star Noor Ahmad amazed; revisit moment| WATCH

NEET UG 2025 Strategy Tips to Score 700 Plus Marks Effectively iwh

NEET UG 2025: Strategy to Score 700+ Marks for Medical Aspirants

Mutual Funds made easy: A step-by-step guide for beginners in India AJR

Mutual Funds made easy: A step-by-step guide for beginners in India

BREAKING: 'Nobody should go beyond law, Constitution & rules': Ajit Pawar on Kunal Kamra row (WATCH) shk

'Nobody should go beyond law, Constitution & rules': Ajit Pawar reacts to Kunal Kamra row (WATCH)

Recent Videos

🔥 Sikandar Trailer Unveiled: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set Screens Ablaze! 🎬

🔥 Sikandar Trailer Unveiled: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set Screens Ablaze! 🎬

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Video Icon
Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon