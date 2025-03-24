'Abhi toh yeh trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary warns Kunal Kamra (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal on Monday gave a strong message to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said that "Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai."

"It is not about taking any law in your hands. It is purely about your self-respect. When it comes to elders or respectable citizens of the country... when your elders are targeted, you will target someone of that mentality... The message (for Kunal Kamra) is clear, 'Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai.' Whenever you are in Mumbai, you will get a good lesson in Shiv Sena style."

After an FIR was registered against the him and his party workers, Kanal said that they would teach Kunal Kamra a lesson.

"We had complained, we had also called the owner (of Habitat set) and told him that there had been 6 FIR against this place in the past... Our message for Kunal Kamra is that we will teach him a lesson for what he did, but this is a paid conspiracy, and the Mumbai police is capable of exposing it," he added.

An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's (Shinde Faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others or allegedly vandalising Habitat standup comedy set in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to Sub inspector Vijay of Khar police station, the Shinde Sena's youth faction entered the venue while a live show of standup comedian Rajat Sood was going on and forced the show to be closed down and vandalised the set.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 324(5), 324(6), 223, 351 (2), 352, 333, 37(1), 135 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and also under sections 37 (1) and 135 under the Maharashtra Police Act.

This incident comes amidst the Shinde Sena leaders objecting to Kunal Kamra's new standup special, alleging that the latter has "mocked" Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

