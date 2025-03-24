Sensex, Nifty extend gains for second week as Trump announces 'Reciprocal Tariffs Day'

Read Full Article

The Indian stock markets extended their strong rally into the second consecutive week, buoyed by strong foreign inflows and a recovery in domestic economic indicators. The benchmark indices opened with notable gains on Monday, reflecting strong investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,515.40, marking a gain of 165 points or 0.71 per cent, while the BSE Sensex surged by 550 points or 0.72 per cent to open at 77,456.27.

The positive momentum follows a stellar performance last week, where both indices recorded gains of more than 4 per cent, their best weekly performance in the last four years.

The experts noted that the global economic and geopolitical environment remains a source of uncertainty for governments, businesses, and consumers. Investors are closely monitoring disruptions to the 80-year-old world economic and geopolitical order, with a hot war ongoing in Europe, a brewing cold war with China, and persistent Middle East tensions fueling market anxieties.

Adding to the global economic shifts, U.S. President Donald Trump has designated April 2nd as "Reciprocal Tariffs Day", highlighting a more aggressive trade stance that could impact global trade flows.

Despite global headwinds, India's domestic economy continues to show signs of recovery. Government expenditure on infrastructure has surged significantly in the last three months, increasing from a low of Rs 20,000 crore per month in mid-2024 to Rs 90,000 crore per month in December and January.

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert told ANI "India stood out last week, seeing a sharp rise in benchmark indices and a sharper rise in broader indices. FPIs turned net buyers after many months. India is well positioned to benefit from renewed interest from foreign investor flows. The economy is recovering, government expenditure on infrastructure has recovered strongly over the last three months from a low of Rs 20,000 crore per month in the middle of 2024 to Rs 90,000 per month by December and in January as well".

He further added "Add to those strong actions on the monetary front, with the RBI cutting rates for the first time in five years, injecting stabilising liquidity and easing macro prudential capital constraints on lending. With valuations below or near historical median valuations for various indices, the attractiveness of fresh investments into the Indian markets has gone up".

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Realty recorded the highest surge. Other sectors also opened with gains, including Nifty IT (up 0.66 per cent) and Nifty Media (up 0.88 per cent).

In the Nifty 50 index, L&T, Power Grid, NTPC, and Kotak Bank emerged as the top gainers. On the other hand, Dr. Reddy's, Ultratech Cement, Tata Consumers, Titan, and Cipla were among the top losers in early trade.

Analysts are closely watching key resistance levels for further market movements.

"For the last week, the Sensex and Nifty each rose by more than 4 percent, marking their best weekly gain in the last four years. Factors contributing to this surge include a rising rupee, a halt in FPI outflows, technical factors, oil price stability and a dovish Fed stance. Currently, the price is hovering towards 23,350. A breakout above this resistance would indicate a continuation of the sector's uptrend. Furthermore, a breakout above 23,800 would strongly signal a strong strength and Bullish Trend" said Sunil Gurjar, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of Alphamojo Financial Services.

With a rising rupee, a halt in FPI outflows, oil price stability, and a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve stance, Indian markets appear to be in a strong position.

