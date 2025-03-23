user
user

'Sikander' trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises high-octane drama [WATCH]

The highly anticipated trailer for Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, is finally here, promising an action-packed spectacle. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film blends intense action, drama, and emotion

Sikander trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises high-octane drama [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 5:42 PM IST

The much-anticipated trailer for Salman Khan’s action-packed thriller Sikandar has finally been unveiled, delivering everything fans had hoped for and more. Directed by the acclaimed A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises a grand cinematic spectacle filled with adrenaline-pumping action. The 3-minute and 39-second trailer introduces Khan in the titular role, portraying a man driven by purpose. Setting the stage for an intense and gripping experience, the preview hints at a film that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

ABOUT THE TRAILER

Right from the beginning, the trailer captivates viewers with breathtaking action sequences, gripping dialogues, and energetic dance numbers. However, it is Salman Khan’s commanding screen presence that truly stands out. Renowned for his charismatic and larger-than-life performances, he brings a fresh dynamic to the role of Sikandar. Whether showcasing intense expressions during action-packed moments or exuding confidence in dramatic scenes, he ensures that every frame leaves an impact.

Khan’s portrayal of Sikandar is both raw and powerful, seamlessly blending his signature larger-than-life persona with the character’s pursuit of revenge, love, and justice. Fans are set to witness the actor in a never-before-seen action avatar, performing high-octane sequences that highlight his dedication to the role. The trailer teases a perfect mix of drama, emotion, and action, with Khan excelling in all aspects. His delivery of gritty one-liners and powerful fight sequences only amplifies the excitement surrounding the film. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna makes a lasting impression, effortlessly capturing the audience’s attention with her charm and grace. Her striking presence, coupled with her natural acting abilities, enhances the visual appeal of the film. She adds depth to her character, leaving viewers eager to see more of her performance.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar marks yet another potential blockbuster under his banner. Known for delivering commercial entertainers like Kick (2014), Nadiadwala once again showcases his expertise in crafting films that resonate with the masses. The trailer is packed with moments designed to evoke excitement and applause, ensuring that the film will be an engaging theatrical experience. Given his track record of producing films that blend entertainment with strong storytelling, Sikandar appears poised for significant success.

On the directorial front, A.R. Murugadoss brings his signature storytelling approach to the film. Best known for his work on Ghajini (2008), he has a reputation for seamlessly combining emotional narratives with high-energy action. The trailer reflects his ability to build tension-filled moments while maintaining a gripping emotional core. His unique filmmaking style guarantees that Sikandar will offer a compelling and immersive experience that appeals to a broad audience.

With a compelling mix of action, romance, drama, and suspense, Sikandar is shaping up to be an all-encompassing cinematic spectacle. Featuring Salman Khan’s captivating performance, Sajid Nadiadwala’s blockbuster vision, and A.R. Murugadoss’s intense storytelling, the film has all the makings of a massive hit.

ALSO READ: Sikandar censor review: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer clarifies about REMAKE

Audiences can prepare for an unforgettable movie experience this Eid 2025, as Sikandar is set to hit the big screens on March 30, 2025. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, and backed by a stellar team, the film promises to deliver an exhilarating ride filled with action and emotion.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH - Allu Arjun visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Allu Arjun visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; video goes VIRAL

Netizens demand a national apology to Rhea Chakraborty for destroying her dignity for 5 years MEG

Netizens demand a national apology to Rhea Chakraborty for destroying her dignity for 5 years

My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White' ATG

'My life is really going to change...', Andrew Burnap OPENS up on life after getting cast in 'Snow White'

Taylor Swift returns to Instagram after 100 days, praises Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's album; Check NTI

Taylor Swift returns to Instagram after 100 days, praises Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's album; Check

Gene Hackman's daughter insists on burying dog with Betsy Arakawa after preserved bodies found; Read on NTI

Gene Hackman’s daughter insists on burying dog with Betsy Arakawa after preserved bodies found; Read on

Recent Stories

Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? gcw

Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

WATCH - Allu Arjun visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Allu Arjun visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; video goes VIRAL

Burnt pieces of Rs 500 currency notes found in garbage near Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house (WATCH) shk

Burnt pieces of Rs 500 currency notes found in garbage near Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house (WATCH)

Netizens demand a national apology to Rhea Chakraborty for destroying her dignity for 5 years MEG

Netizens demand a national apology to Rhea Chakraborty for destroying her dignity for 5 years

'By what qualification has he become LoP?' BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi on his merit remark shk

'By what qualification has he become LoP?' BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi on his merit remark

Recent Videos

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
College Girl’s Suicide Sparks Panic in Sheohar, Bihar | Asianet Newsable

College Girl’s Suicide Sparks Panic in Sheohar, Bihar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunil Narine’s Hit-Wicket Controversy – Why Wasn’t He OUT?

Sunil Narine’s Hit-Wicket Controversy – Why Wasn’t He OUT?

Video Icon
Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Video Icon
Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Video Icon