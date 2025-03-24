user
user

(PHOTOS) Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig visits Taj Mahal with Rhea Singha, Miss Universe India

Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig and Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha recently visited the Taj Mahal, showcasing elegance and charm. Their visit highlighted the monument's timeless beauty while Rhea reflected on her inspiring pageantry journey, emphasizing inner beauty and personal growth

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig and Rhea Singha, the reigning Miss Universe titleholders, visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. Wearing their crowns, they greeted fans and posed for photographs at one of the seven wonders of the world. The models dazzled in sparkling dresses, with Rhea complementing her outfit with a white pearl necklace.

article_image2

Taj Mahal: A Timeless Architectural Marvel

Known as a masterpiece of Mughal architecture, the Taj Mahal blends Persian, Indian, and Islamic architectural elements. Built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, the monument remains a significant historical and cultural landmark.


article_image3

Rhea Singha’s Pageantry Journey

Rhea Singha, who was crowned Miss Universe India 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, began her pageantry career at the age of 15. Reflecting on her journey, she mentioned that she was dedicated from the start, practicing her walk and talk tirelessly. She expressed that her passion for pageantry made the hard work feel natural and enjoyable.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen

article_image4

The Difference Between Modeling and Pageantry

Rhea shared her perspective on modeling versus pageantry, explaining that while models are recognized for their appearance, pageant winners are considered queens and role models who inspire others. She emphasized that pageantry involves continuous improvement and personal growth. According to her, true beauty lies within and is not solely based on looks.

