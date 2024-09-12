When will Deepika Padukone and her baby girl discharge from hospital? Actress to follow Virat-Anushka policy?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently became parents and welcomed a baby girl on September 8, 2024.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently became parents and welcomed a baby girl on September 8, 2024. The actress has been in the hospital for four days, and it is reported that she will be discharged today. According to Zee News, Deepika and her newborn baby are in good health, and the mother and daughter will return home today. Ranveer Singh is pleased to meet Deepika and their daughter. He can't wait to bring both of his Laxmi's home and has made some special arrangements for them.

Furthermore, Deepika and Ranveer have opted to follow Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's no photograph policy. If reports are to be believed, the couple has asked the paparazzi not to photograph them since they will observe a no-photo policy for their infant. Yes, you read it correctly. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the parents of daughter Vamika and son Akaay, followed the same rule. The couple strictly prohibits paparazzi from photographing their children.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced the birth of their baby child on social media. They wrote 'Welcome, baby girl'. At the trailer event for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer exhibited the desire to have a baby girl like Deepika. Deepika and Ranveer went to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple the day before giving birth to their baby girl to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Fans of Deepika and Ranveer are excited to see the newborn baby.

Latest Videos