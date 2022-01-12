Here's what happened when Shahid Kapoor commented on Ananya Panday's hot pictures

When Shahid Kapoor comments on Ananya Panday's latest pictures; Kapoor's fans respond saying, 'Sir aapke ghar ki hone wali bahu hai'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently commented on Ananya Panday's latest pictures that grabbed social media users' attention. Yes, while Ananya's pals and colleagues showered her with compliments for her latest photos in the comment section, and it was her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter's brother Shahid Kapoor whose comment got trolled.



Last month, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter went for their New Year trip to Rajasthan, which sparked rumours of their relationship. It is reported that both Ananya and Ishaan are serious in their relationship and want to keep things quiet as possible.

Amid the speculations, Shahid Kapoor dropped a teasing comment on Ananya's hot photoshoot and sent netizens bonkers. Ananya's latest photoshoot was by Rohan Shrestha, where she is wearing a loose top and a hat.

Ananya shared the pictures saying, "Hatters gonna hat," to which Shahid teased her that way she wrote the caption saying, "Posers gonna pose." And Ananya teased the actor saying, "Sashas gonna sash." FYI: Shahid Kapoor is also called as Sasha.

Social media users started commenting on Shahid's comment that Ananya would be the daughter-in-law of his family while hinting at Ananya and Ishaan's affair. "Sir aapke ghar ki hone wali bahu hai ananya," replied one Instagram user to Shahid's comment. Another wrote, "Bhai Ki gF haina donon ko bolo career ke upar Dhyan De."