Here's where Ananya Panday is spending her last day of 2021; check out this video

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is seen enjoying nature; she shared some videos and pictures from her current location; take a look

Ananya Panday is at Ranthambore National park, enjoying the last day of the year in the lap of nature. She took to her social media to share some videos and pictures of her vacay. She even shared a video of her tour in the national park, where she spotted a deer.

A few days ago, Ananya turned up the heat on her Instagram page as she donned a white monokini for a photoshoot. She posed for the camera like a pro, showing off the perfect bod. The actress wore a net over her body and later in her caption compared herself to a fruit wrapped in a net. “I’m fully aware that I look like fruit when it comes in that net thing," she wrote with the pictures.

This year Ananya Panday was very busy shooting for films like Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, while Liger will be reportedly released on August 25.

Talking about Liger, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh, it is a romantic sports action film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu language. Besides Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Liger also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will also be a part of the film. Earlier this month, Ananya and Liger team finished shooting in Las Vegas with Mike Tyson.

The film’s producer Karan Johar shared a poster, which read: “Liger saala crossbreed. The pan Indian movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment. Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Catch a glimpse of the madness on 31st December. “This New Year aag laga dengay (sic)."