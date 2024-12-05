When Samantha Ruth Prabhu questioned Naga Chaitanya’s social media reluctance; Here's what he said

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4, throwback to the time when Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha and Samantha in a talk-show 'Sam Jam' asked Naga Chaitanya about his reserved nature on social media. Here's what he said

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 8:13 AM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya got married on December 4. Meanwhile netizens were shocked when photos of Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu resurfaced online. People called on her to remove the posts as Chay is set to embark on a new journey in his life

article_image2

During an appearance on her talk show Sam Jam, Samantha discussed Naga Chaitanya’s reserved nature, particularly regarding social media. She highlighted how her own Instagram featured over a thousand posts compared to Chaitanya's sparse updates. Explaining his stance, Chaitanya shared that his personality is inherently private, and he preferred to keep his personal life away from public scrutiny. Samantha acknowledged this difference, adding that she enjoyed expressing herself through social media, with Chaitanya occasionally allowing her to share their moments together

article_image3

In the same conversation, Naga Chaitanya shared a playful complaint about Samantha, saying that she rarely took his advice despite his efforts. He also remarked that her transparency with him meant she couldn’t tease him effectively since he knew everything about her. The lighthearted exchange shed a glimpse into their dynamic during their marriage, which ended in separation after four years

article_image4

In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha opened up about repurposing her white wedding gown into a black cocktail dress following her divorce. She explained that societal stigmas like being labeled "used" or "second-hand" weighed heavily on her initially. However, she decided to transform her pain into strength by reclaiming her narrative. While many perceived her act as revenge, Samantha clarified that it was a personal declaration of resilience, symbolizing her acceptance of the tough phase she had endured

