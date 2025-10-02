Image Credit : Asianet News

Jenny, a veteran actor with over 50 years of experience and a presence in more than 500 films and 1000 TV shows, recently shared a memorable incident from the sets of S/O Satyamurthy. In a key scene, Allu Arjun had to slap Jenny’s character. While the scene was approved by the director, the force of the slap accidentally broke Jenny’s glasses, a moment that could have easily soured the mood on set.