When Allu Arjun Slapped Veteran Actor Jenny and Broke His Glasses on Set
Allu Arjun, a pan-India superstar, once accidentally broke veteran actor Jenny’s glasses during a film scene but quickly apologized and promised to support him in future projects.
Pan-India Hero
Allu Arjun has firmly established himself as a pan-India hero, with an ever-growing fan base, especially in the North. Riding the wave of his success, he is now gearing up for a grand project, a nearly ₹800-crore budget film directed by Atlee. This ambitious venture aims to further cement his image not just across India but worldwide, making him a true global icon.
A Reputation for Respect and Kindness
Within the film industry, Allu Arjun is highly respected for his humility and kindness towards both senior and junior artists. His down-to-earth nature and genuine respect have made him a beloved figure on and off-screen. However, even the most respectful actors have moments that become memorable anecdotes — and Allu Arjun’s story involving veteran actor Jenny is one such example.
The Slap That Broke Glasses
Jenny, a veteran actor with over 50 years of experience and a presence in more than 500 films and 1000 TV shows, recently shared a memorable incident from the sets of S/O Satyamurthy. In a key scene, Allu Arjun had to slap Jenny’s character. While the scene was approved by the director, the force of the slap accidentally broke Jenny’s glasses, a moment that could have easily soured the mood on set.
Apology and Promise That Moved a Veteran Actor
What happened next speaks volumes about Allu Arjun’s character. The star immediately apologized to Jenny and offered to replace his broken glasses. But he didn’t stop there — he also promised to cast Jenny in all his future films as a mark of gratitude and respect. This heartfelt gesture deeply touched Jenny, highlighting Allu Arjun’s generosity and commitment to those who have contributed to the industry.